Astonishing new Adrian Newey salary figures come to light in $200m deal – report

Adrian Newey could be set to earn a gargantuan sum of around $200 million with Aston Martin, if his expected five-year contract is confirmed.

The former Red Bull chief technical officer, who is serving a period of gardening leave from the F1 side of Red Bull Technologies while continuing to work on his RB17 hypercar project before a full departure by the middle of 2025, is expected to be confirmed as joining Aston Martin during this week.

Adrian Newey set to earn eye-watering sum during Aston Martin tenure

With Aston Martin set to host journalists and media at its Silverstone headquarters on Tuesday for what is expected to be the confirmation of Newey’s signing, the BBC has reported the figures Newey is believed to have negotiated with Lawrence Stroll’s team.

The Canadian billionaire, the owner of the team, has invested huge sums of money into building up the former Jordan/Force India squad into a team boasting world-class facilities and infrastructure and, having achieved this, appears to have convinced Newey of the potential waiting to be unlocked within.

According to the BBC report, citing Aston Martin sources, Newey has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Stroll’s team and is possibly set to earn £30 million, by way of salary and shares annually, once bonuses and add-ons are included.

PlanetF1.com understands Stroll also offered shares to Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Waché and aero head Enrico Balbo, a move which was resisted as the duo remained loyal to Red Bull.

Newey is thus set to earn around £150 million if confirmed at Aston Martin and assuming the reporting figures are close to accurate – this reported salary would be around double his annual salary with Red Bull Racing, having been negotiated together with Newey’s manager, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

Currency adjusted, Newey would thus earn $197 million from Aston Martin by the time his five-year tenure elapses in 2030. The British engineer is believed to be starting work in early March 2025.

Huge week of news for Aston Martin F1

With Aston Martin remaining tight-lipped about the possibility of having secured Newey’s signature, a team spokesperson told PlanetF1.com, “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda. Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Separately, Aston Martin also declined to comment on reports that Stroll has secured fresh investors into the F1 team by selling minority shares to US investors. Last year, Stroll sold a stake to US investment company Arctos Partners, while Sky News reports a deal to sell further shares to Accel and HPS Investment Partners is set to be confirmed – perhaps this week. Stroll will remain the majority shareholder in the team, whose valuation is estimated to exceed $1.5 billion once the sales are completed.

In a period of big news involving the team, the Aston Martin wind tunnel at the ever-upgrading facilities at Silverstone has entered a period of commissioning, with engineering director Luca Furbatto confirming this process will take several months to ensure everything is working and calibrated correctly – the new wind tunnel will be utilised heavily in the build-up to preparing for F1 2026 and the revolutionary new regulations.

