Adrian Newey has offered his first reaction after signing for Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin F1 team.

Following months of speculation, former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has been confirmed as joining Aston Martin on a new long-term deal.

Adrian Newey signs for Aston Martin

After making the decision to leave Red Bull after almost two decades with the Milton Keynes-based squad, Newey had his pick of teams if he wanted to continue working in F1.

Linked with almost every team on the grid as speculation mounted, the decision appeared to come down to whether to move to Italy to take up a senior role at Ferrari, or move down the road to Silverstone to join Aston Martin.

Four months on from becoming available on the F1 market, Newey has signed a deal with Aston Martin that will see him begin work with Lawrence Stroll’s team from March 1st, 2025.

Newey’s role is a new one, with his title being Managing Technical Partner.

According to Aston Martin, Newey was convinced by the potential of Stroll’s investments after being given a private tour of the brand-new factory facilities on Dadford Road back in June, with a brand-new wind tunnel also entering the commissioning phase to be ready for the start of F1 2025 and ahead of Newey’s start date.

Alongside these factors, the regulations reset for F1 2026 and the signing of a Honda power unit supply deal also proved alluring for Newey, with the 65-year-old taking the chance to explain his thought process as the team announced his signing.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Team,” he said.

“I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

“Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.

“His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

“Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”

Lawrence Stroll: Adrian Newey collaboration ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Having beaten his grid rivals to Newey’s signature for what may end up being the 65-year-old’s last full-time F1 contract, Stroll said Newey had been convinced by the extent of the investment into the team’s facilities and infrastructure.

“This is huge news,” he said.

“Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Team.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled, and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

“We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.”

