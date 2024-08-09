Formula 1 may still be in the throes of its mandatory summer shutdown, but that doesn’t mean the news grind has slowed.

In fact, we’ve got some goodies here for you in today’s F1 news roundup, including more rumors about Aston Martin, and the futures of Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda.

Aston Martin receive Max Verstappen blow with team ‘wishlist’ revealed – report

Cold water has been poured on the speculation linking Max Verstappen to Aston Martin, a team not on his ‘wishlist’, though another Red Bull rival remain in the frame.

Three-time World Champion Max Verstappen – who looks set to claim a fourth consecutive title in Red Bull colours in F1 2024 – is under contract with the team through until the end of 2028, yet that has not stopped intense speculation over an impeding departure from the team.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin slip-up as Fernando Alonso game goes wrong

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa may have just given it away to Fernando Alonso that Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey will join the team.

Newey has established himself as one of the greatest F1 designers of all-time with 25 titles claimed through his designs, though all of that experience is set to come up for grabs with his Red Bull departure confirmed. Currently seeing out his Red Bull tenure working on the RB17 hypercar, Newey will become a free agent early in 2025.

Red Bull prepare drastic Sergio Perez measure after F1 future meeting – report

In a bid to get Sergio Perez back to the form required if they are to hold on to the Constructors’ title, Red Bull is reportedly considering reverting to the early-season RB20 spec for Perez.

Perez’s future at Red Bull came under serious threat going into the summer break after an alarming slump in form, the Mexican without a podium finish since April’s Chinese Grand Prix and down to P7 in the Drivers’ Championship at the point that Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Christian Horner met to discuss the dilemma.

The hidden W15 changes that have helped push major F1 breakthrough

The F1 2024 season has been a wild ride for Mercedes. They began the year as the fourth fastest team, but by the last race in Belgium, they had emerged as the fastest.

This impressive leap in performance is largely due to their exceptional engineering team, who have meticulously transformed the W15 into a powerhouse on the track. Let’s see how the team managed this turnaround and what we can expect from them in the second half of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo influence revealed by Yuki Tsunoda after clear Horner and Marko demand

Yuki Tsunoda was told by Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Helmut Marko that he must “calm down”, which is where Daniel Ricciardo comes in.

Tsunoda has raced with Red Bull’s junior team since joining the grid in 2021, with F1 2024 so far proving to be his strongest, most consistent campaign yet, scoring 22 points to team-mate Ricciardo’s 12 across the opening 14 rounds.

