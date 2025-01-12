Adrian Newey is to officially start work with Aston Martin on March 3 following his move from Red Bull for F1 2025, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history, with more than 200 race wins and a combined total of 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships to his name.

Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin on March 3

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The F1 design guru announced his decision to leave Red Bull on May 1 last year, having masterminded the team’s achievements with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen after successful spells with Williams and McLaren.

Aston Martin confirmed the signing of the 66-year-old in September, with Newey appointed to the newly created role of managing technical partner, becoming a shareholder in the process.

Under the terms of his Red Bull exit – negotiated by his manager, the former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan – Newey will sidestep the extended period of gardening leave commonplace in F1 contracts.

Go deeper: Adrian Newey’s big Aston Martin move

👉 Five reasons why Adrian Newey’s big-money Aston Martin move makes sense

👉 Explained: Adrian Newey’s job title and how Aston Martin’s technical structure will look

It means Newey will be free to start work with Aston Martin immediately upon his departure from Red Bull, allowing him to play an instrumental role in the team’s preparations for the major regulation changes in F1 2026.

Red Bull announced last year that Newey will leave the company in “the first quarter of 2025.”

And PlanetF1.com can reveal that he will link up with Aston Martin on Monday March 3, less than two weeks before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Aston Martin are expected to make significant progress next year as the team enter a technical partnership with Red Bull’s current engine suppliers Honda, with the development of the F1 2026 car set to benefit from Newey’s enormous expertise.

With F1 2025 marking the final season of the current rules, Newey is expected to devote himself to the 2026 program and manage the relationship between Honda and fuel supplier Aramco with the aim of delivering the best possible start to the sport’s new era for Aston Martin.

Newey has a history of making the difference under new F1 rules, with Red Bull emerging as a race-winning force following the major regulation changes in 2009.

Red Bull’s dominance was later re-established in 2022 after the ground-effect rules were introduced, with the team producing the most dominant season in history in 2023 by winning 21 out of a possible 22 races.

That year saw Verstappen set a number of new F1 records with a total of 19 victories, including 10 in a row between the Miami and Italian grands prix.

Newey previously worked with Aston Martin during the British brand’s sponsorship of Red Bull between 2016 and 2020, producing the Valkyrie hypercar.

The news of Newey’s start date comes after Aston Martin announced a major reshuffle for F1 2025, with Andy Cowell appointed as team principal.

Cowell, who previously played an instrumental role in the emergence of Mercedes following the introduction of the V6-hybrid engine regulations in 2014, joined Aston Martin as Group CEO last October.

Cowell will combine his existing responsibilities with his new role as team boss, with his predecessor Mike Krack becoming chief trackside officer ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Former Ferrari tech boss Enrico Cardile started work as Aston Martin’s chief technical officer earlier this month, with Dan Fallows moved to a new role within the company after stepping down as technical director last November.

After a productive 2023 season, which saw Fernando Alonso claim a total of eight podium finishes, Aston Martin endured a frustrating F1 2024 campaign.

The Silverstone-based outfit finished a distant fifth in the Constructors’ standings, 374 points adrift of fourth-placed Mercedes and 572 behind World Champions McLaren.

Read next: Who is Andy Cowell, Aston Martin’s new F1 team boss and CEO?