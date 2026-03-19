Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Aston Martin issuing a statement after PlanetF1.com revealed that Adrian Newey is leading the search for a new team principal.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Aston Martin issues statement amid Adrian Newey search

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Aston Martin has said it will not be engaging in media speculation about its senior leadership team.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that Aston Martin is actively looking for a new team boss, with current incumbent Adrian Newey leading the hunt.

Newey was appointed Aston Martin team principal ahead of this season.

Read more: Aston Martin issue statement amid Adrian Newey team principal speculation



David Coulthard rejects Lewis Hamilton Ferrari regret theory

Lewis Hamilton will not regret his decision to leave Mercedes despite the team’s dominance at the start of F1 2026.

That is the claim of former Red Bull and McLaren driver David Coulthard, who says Hamilton will only be focusing on the “here and now.”

Mercedes has emerged as the team to beat in 2026, winning the opening two races in Australia and China.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘no regret’ claim as David Coulthard ponder Mercedes-Ferrari doubts

Juan Pablo Montoya to Max Verstappen: ‘There’s the door’

Max Verstappen and other drivers who are not happy with F1’s new rules should either quit the sport or “learn to respect” the job, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

Verstappen has been a fierce critic of the new rules in place for F1 2026, likening the new-look Formula 1 to “Formula E on steroids.”

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have also aired reservations over the direction F1 has taken.

Read more: ‘There’s the door’ – Verstappen told to quit F1 over ‘Mario Kart’ criticism

Opinion: What’s wrong with the F1 2026 rules?

Formula 1 in 2026 has split fans and drivers like never before with new power unit regulations transforming the on-track action and leaving no one sitting on the fence.

Early races in Australia and China have been unpredictable, full of overtakes, and thrilling, delivering exactly what F1 fans have long demanded. And yet many still aren’t happy.

PlanetF1.com editor Mat Coch defends the new rules.

Read more: Why F1 2026 power unit rules have delivered exactly what fans wanted

Ralf Schumacher: Williams ‘the biggest flop’ of F1 2026

Williams F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has named his former team as “the biggest flop” of the F1 2026 so far.

The Grove-based team entered the new season with high expectations after sacrificing car development in 2025.

Despite using the standard-setting Mercedes power unit, Williams has scored just two points to date.

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Read more: Ralf Schumacher labels Williams ‘biggest flop’ as FW48 weight rumours continue