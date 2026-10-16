Former Williams, Mercedes and Ferrari engineer Jock Clear remains convinced that Adrian Newey and Aston Martin will make strides over the coming years despite a challenging F1 2026 season.

And he believes the situation Newey has found at Aston Martin is similar to that he encountered when he first joined Red Bull two decades ago.

Aston Martin and Adrian Newey have ‘raw ingredients in place’ for success

Much was expected of Aston Martin in the F1 2026 season following the arrivals of Newey and Honda, Red Bull’s former title-winning engine partner.

However, the team has endured a disappointing campaign, having scored just seven points in 17 rounds to date.

Newey revealed earlier this year that the development of the AMR26 car was heavily compromised, with Aston Martin only putting a model of the 2026 car in the wind tunnel in April 2025 – four months later than rival teams.

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The 67-year-old, who stands as the most successful individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 drivers’ and constructors’ title triumphs, has vowed that the issues with the 2026 car will not be repeated in 2027 and beyond.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com in association with Champions Speakers, Clear claimed that Aston Martin’s current struggles under Newey act as proof of how difficult it is to succeed in F1.

And he drew a comparison with Newey’s early years at Red Bull, which saw the team wait for its first win until the designer’s fourth full season in 2009.

Asked if he still has faith that Aston Martin will realise its potential over the coming years, Clear said: “The raw ingredients appear to be in place.

“I have said this before in a different context, but these occasions when the very best talents move teams are such a good reminder to us all that to win in F1 is very, very tough.

“I am sure Adrian and the team will make steps over the next couple of years.

“There are similarities in this chapter of his career to that of Red Bull [emerging] out of Jaguar.

“Whether they can reach the top, only time will tell.”

Newey was appointed Aston Martin team principal ahead of the F1 2026 season, marking his first senior management role in Formula 1.

PlanetF1.com revealed in March that Newey is poised to vacate the role in due course, having identified Jonathan Wheatley, the former Audi F1 team principal, as his long-term successor.

Newey and Wheatley previously worked together at Red Bull before both men left the team in 2024.

Asked about the trend of engineers becoming team principals in modern F1, Clear pointed to the impact of Andrea Stella and James Vowles at McLaren and Williams respectively as evidence that highly knowledgeable people make good leaders.

He said: “I remember thinking when Andrea and James were starting to make progress at McLaren and Williams: ‘Well, go figure. Who would have thought guys who understand the sport would make good bosses?’

“I also don’t underestimate the additional skill the team principal requires to keep the ship pointing in the right direction.”

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