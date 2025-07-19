Adrian Newey said it has been a warm welcome into Aston Martin, which does not always follow a career trend.

Newey would reveal that not every team he has joined was welcoming in the past, but with his Aston Martin association off to a harmonious start, Newey highlighted the people over technology as key to future success for the team.

Adrian Newey and Aston Martin: A match made in heaven?

Newey has established himself as a Formula 1 legend, his designs having contributed to a total of 26 World Championship wins.

His next task is to help Aston Martin grow into a Formula 1 force, Newey having called time on his Red Bull career in 2024, before signing with Aston Martin and beginning work in March 2025.

Aston Martin is a team building for success under ambitious boss Lawrence Stroll, who alongside signing Newey, had made further investments such as a new factory and windtunnel.

Newey has quickly been made to feel at home by his colleagues, something which he revealed has not been the norm in his career.

Beginning his F1 story with March/Leyton House, Newey went on to design title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, and at Aston Martin has been let loose on the new regulations coming for F1 2026, at which point smaller, lighter cars and revamped engines will arrive.

“When you join a new team, it’s always difficult to know what the experience is going to be,” Newey said in an in-house Aston Martin interview. “Every time I’ve joined a new team, each has been very different.

“The first thing I can say about the team is that everyone has been very welcoming, which is great – it hasn’t always been the case when I’ve started with a new team.

“This is a team that has grown a lot in headcount over a very short space of time. We have great facilities, people are keen and enthusiastic, and it is our job to get on and get everything working smoothly.

“F1 is about people: yes, there is a lot of technology, but it’s people who drive things forward.”

Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin saw him take up the newly-created managing technical partner role, while he also became a shareholder in the team.

Asked how that job title came about, Newey explained: “When I was chatting to Lawrence Stroll, discussing the future, he came up with the suggestion of managing technical partner.

“Lawrence has very kindly trusted me to be his partner, developing the technical side of the team, driving our technical abilities forward and improving our engineering prowess.”

Aston Martin sit eighth in the current Constructors’ Championship standings, Lance Stroll’s P6 at the first round in Melbourne their best result so far in F1 2025.

