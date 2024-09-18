Unveiled by Aston Martin in the sort of event usually reserved for a big-name driver signing, Robert Doornbos has blasted the design guru who will now end his Red Bull career “from a distance”.

Aston Martin put on a show last week when they put an end to speculation by confirming Newey would join the team next season in the newly-created role of Managing Technical Partner.

Robert Doornbos blasts Adrian Newey: You think that’s possible?!

On-site at Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art campus, Newey and team owner Lawrence Stroll were joined by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as the team celebrated their coup.

He’ll take up his new position in March next year, but for now he’s still part of the Red Bull camp.

And Christian Horner wasn’t overly impressed with the grandiose announcement.

“Yes, it was obviously a large announcement by Aston,” the team boss told the media in Baku, “and you know, Adrian has always tended to do his own thing.

“Obviously it was a big moment for that team, and they chose to celebrate it, perhaps potentially slightly prematurely, before he’s finished his contract with Red Bull Racing. But obviously it was a big moment for that team.”

Newey will no longer be travelling with Red Bull to any more races this season, and while the 65-year-old remains an active employee of Red Bull Technology, he’ll only be working on the RB17 hypercar until he leaves.

Doornbos was blown away by what he sees as the audacity.

“What are you going to do there then?” Doornbos told Ziggo Sport. “He just told a story in front of an Aston Martin logo, and then you get in your little car, and you drive to Milton Keynes, and you walk into Red Bull to work on your RB17 again.

“You think that’s possible?! Do you think you can get away with this?

“I understand now that the team is also taking him off the racing team, and not sending him to races anymore. He can now finish the RB17 from a distance.

“That’s not a nice exit after so much success.”

Newey is just the latest of Red Bull’s personnel to head to Aston Martin with Dan Fallows the most recent big name to make the swap.

But the big question now is will Max Verstappen be the next?

According to reports, Stroll has already begun speaking with the Dutchman and his team with an eye to a move in 2026.

Doornbos reckons with Alonso turning 45 in the final year of his 2025/26 extension, Newey could turn Stroll into a Formula 1 Grand Prix winner but ideally the team would want Verstappen.

“Lawrence Stroll has gone all-in, and has very deep pockets. He has an extra one and a half billion available in finances. With that money he will continue shopping, for the next driver,” Doornbos said.

“It is also only logical that you as Verstappen’s management start talking. Every team wants Verstappen.”

“Stroll senior is in a difficult situation,” he added. “In 2026 Alonso will be 45, and then you have Lance Stroll. It is not inconceivable that Stroll wins a Grand Prix. Newey does make the difference.”

