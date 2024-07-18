Adrian Newey confirms Red Bull exit date as new F1 team role explained

Adrian Newey has confirmed that he will officially leave Red Bull in March 2025, as well as explaining his new role within the F1 team ahead of his departure.

Newey announced in May that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025, having played an instrumental role in the team’s astronomical success with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen since arriving from McLaren in 2006.

Adrian Newey sheds more light on Red Bull exit timeline

Red Bull initially opted not to disclose the exact timing of Newey’s exit, only commenting that the 65-year-old “will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025” upon announcing his departure.

Despite stepping back from his duties with the F1 team with immediate effect to focus on the production of the RB17 hypercar, which debuted at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed event, Newey has continued to attend races – including the Miami, Monaco and British grands prix – with Red Bull Racing.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Newey has revealed that he will officially “stop working” with Red Bull next March.

How will Red Bull fare without Adrian Newey?

And he outlined his new responsibilities at races since his departure was announced, revealing that he advises drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as well as contributing to the team’s strategy decisions and meeting prospective RB17 customers.

On his continued presence on race weekends, he said: “I have been primarily talking to the drivers a little bit, and then a bit involved in strategy through the races, but it’s also been [about] meeting customers – RB17 clients and customers.

“Because I think the point of [the RB17 project] is it’s very much an extension of the Formula 1 team and everybody, therefore, is involved not only in the RB17 itself, but in how Red Bull goes about Formula 1 weekends.

“And that will continue regardless of my physically being present, because of the way we’re doing [it] and also my son [former racing driver and RB17 customer manager] Harry, he will continue to work on RB17 through to its completion and indeed beyond when I stop working here in March next year.

“Then I will still be fully involved in working with the guys on queries and I’ll be attending track tests and so on and so forth.”

Newey’s comments come amid mounting speculation over his next move, with Ferrari’s hopes of landing the F1 design guru reportedly fading.

Having successfully lured seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes for F1 2025, Ferrari had been considered overwhelming favourites to sign Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

However, British state broadcaster the BBC has claimed that Ferrari’s hopes of appointing Newey have “receded significantly” with chief executive Benedetto Vigna unwilling to meet the veteran’s salary demands.

Ferrari, who recently lost technical boss Enrico Cardile to Aston Martin, also reportedly hold concerns that Newey would hold too much power within the team.

Aston Martin, whose owner Lawrence Stroll reportedly made an eye-watering offer to Newey during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend in March, are now considered the leading candidates to secure his signature with McLaren also believed to be a potential destination.

