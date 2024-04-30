Max Verstappen’s camp has given its first reaction to the rumours that Adrian Newey is poised to leave Red Bull, with Jos Verstappen claiming it is clear “how good” the F1 design legend is.

Newey has been a central figure behind Red Bull’s F1 success since arriving from McLaren in 2006, designing title-winning cars for Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull? Max Verstappen’s camp responds

However, multiple reports last week claimed Newey has signalled his intention to leave Red Bull, who despite winning four of the opening five races have been rocked by an off-track saga in the opening weeks of the F1 2024 season.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Newey, who has rumoured to have received contract offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari, comes at a time Verstappen’s own future has been plunged into severe doubt.

Despite holding a contract until the end of the 2028 season, Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025.

Speaking to RaceXpress during the Rally de Wallonie, Verstappen Sr was cagey on the subject of Newey’s future.

He said: “Normally, I’m not going to say anything about that. Whatever should I say about it? I don’t know anything about it.

“Basically, there is a deal between him and Red Bull and the rest we’ll see.

“I can’t say anything about that. We all know what he has performed and how good he is.”

Verstappen Sr’s latest comments come after he dropped a major hint over his son’s future, admitting F1’s 2026 regulations must be a key consideration when it comes to the Red Bull star’s next move.

Mercedes, who emerged as F1’s dominant force following the introduction of F1’s V6 hybrid rules in 2014, are tentatively expected to be the team to beat when the new 2026 rules are implemented.

Verstappen Sr said: “I think everyone wants him, only I think Max is right for the moment.

“He has a fast car, but we also have to look further to 2026, so we are letting everything come to us at the moment. We stay very calm and see what will happen.”

Verstappen has won 48 of the last 71 races stretching back to the start of his maiden title-winning season in 2021.

