Adrian Newey’s Red Bull departure date could raise one fear for next F1 team

Former Alpine and Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer explained how Adrian Newey would not be a “disruptive” appointment wherever he lands next, from conversations he has had with people to have worked with him.

While Szafnauer’s career path has never crossed directly with the outgoing Red Bull chief technology officer, he has worked with enough mutual colleagues to believe that, wherever he moves, “every team would welcome him” at the top of their technical department.

The first element for the sport’s feted ‘design guru’ to take will be leaving Red Bull, which he and the team confirmed would take place in the first quarter of 2025, by then he would be free to take on his next role within Formula 1.

Ferrari and Aston Martin are believed to be the teams pursuing his signature, with a potential return to Williams or McLaren having also been reported at different times – though Newey has made it clear on multiple occasions his mind is not made up as of yet.

When he does join a new team, however, Szafnauer said that the work that will have gone into the 2026 car will be such that his influence may not be felt as keenly as it will be on his next employer’s 2027 challenger.

“By April of next year, most teams will have that aerodynamic sprint going already, for the following year,” Szafnauer explained on the James Allen on F1 podcast.

“However, Adrian has done an outstanding job every time there is a big rule change. He’s known for not wanting to be in the meetings where the rules are actually debated, decided, written down and have input and feedback [on them] because he wants to just read them for what they are and not be tainted with knowing where the rules came from, so he can find loopholes.

“If he’s coming in April, he’ll have an impact, less of an impact on the ‘26 car than maybe a midseason upgrade or the ‘27 car, but still an impact.

“By April, the architecture will be set out, the gearbox design will almost be done. Soon thereafter, you’re starting on gearboxes, the chassis design will be well on its way and a lot of the aerodynamicists will have switched over to the ‘26 car.”

Given Newey would be arriving at the top of the technical structure in which he is hired, with 25 combined Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles under his belt through designs he has led, it was put to Szafnauer about the possibility of upsetting the structures already in place at the team for which he does end up signing.

But because he is so successful and his reputation is as it is, the former Aston Martin and Alpine team boss cannot foresee an issue – with the current Red Bull chief technology officer taking an approach that sees him lead while allowing others to perform their jobs correctly.

“It’s a really good question. You know, if it wasn’t Adrian Newey and you did that, then that’s a real consideration,” Szafnauer said when asked about the possibility of existing team structures being put out of joint with Newey’s arrival.

“What you don’t want to do is upset the rest of the applecart because, nowadays, with 1000 people working in a Formula 1 team, it is really truly a team effort.

“You can’t just rely on one person and if that one person upsets the team too much, then then it’s not worth having him, independent of how good he is. But with Adrian and his reputation, and the way he works, I would think every team would welcome him.

“And from what I understand, I’ve never worked with him, but I’ve worked with people who have like, most recently, Pat Fry at McLaren, and he gives big-picture direction.

“He also looks at the details of the car, but other areas that aren’t his, he leaves to everyone else to get on with.

“So there’s a good combination of big picture direction, some detail, but ‘you guys do your jobs as well.’

“Like I said, I haven’t worked with him, I would imagine he wouldn’t be that disruptive dropped into any of those teams.”

