Adrian Newey failed to shut down rumours that he could sensationally swap Red Bull for Aston Martin, as he revealed a reluctance for long-term F1 career planning.

Red Bull has been the dominant force of Formula 1 since the era of ground effect aerodynamics came to be from 2022, with design guru Newey hailed as a key pillar in their record-breaking success. However, rumour has it Aston Martin have made an attempt to remove said key pillar.

Adrian Newey talks F1 future amid Aston Martin speculation

It was reported that during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race weekend, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll approached Newey to put a “big-money” offer on the table in an effort to lure him up the road to Silverstone.

Aston Martin principal Mike Krack has given a clear “no” when pressed on the validity of the Newey rumours, but Newey himself has now been given the chance to put the speculation to bed, which he did not do. Instead, he said it has never been his thing to look too long-term in regards to his Formula 1 career.

“I enjoy [it],” Newey told RacingNews365.com in reference to his F1 involvement.

“Ever since I was 10 or so, certainly by 12, I wanted to be a designer – I don’t think I knew the word ‘engineer’ – in motor racing, and ideally, Formula 1.

“That’s what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it.

“So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we’ll have to see in the future.

“I don’t tend to plan too far forward.”

Expanding on his take on the Newey situation, Krack explained that Aston Martin are happy with their current senior technical team, which features successful snares from Red Bull including their former aero chief Dan Fallows, serving as Aston Martin technical director, and designer Andrew Alessi, now Aston Martin’s head of technical operations.

“We have a very strong technical team with Dan, with Tom [McCullough, performance director], with Luca [Furbatto, engineering director], we were joined lately by Bob Bell [executive director],” said Krack when speaking to Sky F1.

“So, we’re quite happy with what we have at the moment.”

Aston Martin sit P5 in the Constructors’ Championship standings after four rounds of the season, just a single point behind Mercedes.

