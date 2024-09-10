After months of speculation, it is official: Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin following his departure from Red Bull in F1 2025.

The world of Formula 1 was rocked in the lead up to May’s Miami Grand Prix when it was announced that Newey – regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 designers of all time with 25 titles to his name – would leave Red Bull. His association with the F1 team ended at that point, with the rest of his tenure to be spent working on the RB17 hypercar.

Major Aston Martin coup as Adrian Newey signs up

But with talk soon ramping up over where Newey could pop back up on the F1 grid after his F1 2025 Red Bull exit, rumours of a Ferrari move morphed into Aston Martin chatter, with the ambitious Silverstone-based squad, overseen by Lawrence Stroll, getting their man.

After months of speculation, the team has confirmed Newey as their new Managing Technical Partner with the 65-year-old also becoming an Aston Martin shareholder.

The acclaimed British designer, whose cars have won 25 championship titles with Williams, McLaren and more recently Red Bull, will begin working at Aston Martin’s Silverstone HQ from 1 March 2025.

Billed as a “milestone long-term partnership”, Aston Martin said the design guru’s arrival is “another statement of Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One ambitions.

“Adrian has an unmatched record of success: he has led F1 teams to 25 Formula One World titles, establishing his position as the greatest technical mind in the sport’s history.”

Taking up his new role on March 1st next year, Newey will not influence the AMR25 that takes to the track in Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in mid-March but he will take the lead on the team’s 2026 race car development.

The Briton will be in charge of the AMR26 with 2026 seeing a reset in the technical rules for 2026 as well as the integration of Aston Martin’s new engine partner, Honda.

