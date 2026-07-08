Fernando Alonso has played down Adrian Newey’s suggestion that Aston Martin’s Hungarian Grand Prix upgrade could ultimately decide his F1 future.

Alonso is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of this season, with recent paddock rumours linking the double Renault world champion with a return to Alpine.

Fernando Alonso plays down Hungarian Grand Prix upgrade importance

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Multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore and incoming title sponsor Gucci have been pushing to re-sign Alonso for the F1 2027 season.

The Spaniard has not had the success with Aston Martin that he had hoped for, with this year’s Adrian Newey-designedAMR26 falling short of expectations.

Alonso has been limited to a solitary point, with Aston Martin ahead only of the new Cadillac team.

It has Newey claiming that Alonso’s decision could rest on Aston Martin’s revamped AMR26, which will be introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s very important,” Newey told Aston Martin’s Undercut. “Fernando is really looking forward to the upgrade and, if it performs, we hope he’ll be in the cockpit for another season.”

However, the Spaniard says that’s just one point to consider.

“I cannot say that it’s really connected,” Alonso told PlanetF1.com and other media at Silverstone last week, “because if the car is good or bad, there are other factors that I need to think about.

“Maybe the car is super good and still [I have] feelings that the sport is going in the wrong direction.

“Maybe the car is not improving much in Budapest, but we have another upgrade, or we have a completely new concept for next year, or there are a different feeling in the team that makes me think about continuing for more years.

“So it will help, no doubt. When I go on holidays the first of August, it will be nice to have a good race in Budapest just before the holiday, but it will not be the only point.”

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Alonso has been on and off the Formula 1 grid since making his debut with Minardi in 2001.

In the years since, he also contested the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar Rally and counts himself as a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Asked what he would do if he isn’t in Formula 1 next year, he replied: “No, no idea. No idea.”

He added: “I definitely have some challenges ahead, most of them are motorsport related.

“I want to win Dakar. I said many times I may want to win different things or challenge myself in endurance racing again, especially if Max [Verstappen] wants to do it one day as well.

“When I stopped racing, I said I would like to continue with this team in a different role, try to help.

“I’ve been in Formula 1 for 26 years now, and I think I can help the team. Probably I’m the second or third most experienced guy in the team.

“I think you know there are things that can be useful for the team, and I prefer to use those expertise than being at home watching TV.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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