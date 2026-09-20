Aston Martin chief technical officer Enrico Cardile says the team radio exchange between Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso after last month’s Dutch Grand Prix “means a lot” to the team.

And he has claimed that Alonso’s remark that the AMR26 was “a very good car to drive” was an indication “not just that the numbers changed, but the feeling changed”.

Fernando Alonso comments ‘mean a lot’ to Aston Martin after Adrian Newey team radio

Aston Martin has made encouraging progress over recent months following the arrival of chassis and engine upgrades either side of the summer break.

Alonso claimed Aston Martin’s best result of the F1 2026 season at the first race after the summer shutdown in the Netherlands, where he came home ninth.

After the chequered flag, Aston Martin team principal Newey made a rare appearance over team radio to congratulate the two-time world champion.

The exchange went as follows:

Alonso: “Good points, well deserved and a very good car to drive the whole race.”

Newey: “Well done, Fernando. That was a great drive. Very disciplined and a great boost for everybody back at Silverstone. Thank you.”

Alonso: “Yeah, absolutely. Thanks to you guys, everyone at Silverstone. Amazing.”

Aston Martin has struggled to hit the same heights in the races since, with the team slowest of all at Monza before another challenging weekend in Madrid, where Alonso finished 17th as teammate Lance Stroll retired.

In an interview with Aston Martin’s official website, Cardile – who arrived at Silverstone last year following a stint as Ferrari’s technical chief – has claimed that Alonso’s comments at Zandvoort were a sign of fresh belief within the team.

Asked if Alonso’s post-race comments at Zandvoort were reassuring for Aston Martin, Cardile said: “It means a lot.

“It tells you not just that the numbers changed, but the feeling changed.

“Last year, when we brought our big upgrade package, we knew its limitations.

“In terms of magnitude, it wasn’t a gamechanger. It allowed us to start fighting a bit more, but it didn’t fundamentally change the character of the car.

“The drivers still had, essentially, the same machine, just with a bit more load. The joy of driving it didn’t really change.

“This time, it’s different.

“In terms of overall downforce, this package is a massive step compared to the baseline car.

“But it also changes how the car behaves. The way it gives feedback, how it responds mid‑corner, how it deals with load changes.

“We’ve made a double step, if you like: a big increase in raw performance and a big improvement in drivability.

“That’s why it feels so different to the drivers and why their comments have been so positive.”

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll: Aston Martin head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

He said of Alonso and Stroll: “I’m very happy for them, honestly.

“It was important for us to get closer to giving them a car they can drive the way they want.

“We all agree there has been a clear step. The car is more predictable, it responds properly to setup changes and they can use those changes to tune it to their preference.

“Before, in a way, the car was ‘broken’ from their point of view. It didn’t really react in a consistent way. Now it’s much better.

“I saw – and felt – their frustration earlier in the season. That is not easy at this level.

“Now, though, a lot of the conversation with them is about looking ahead.

“We’re asking: what are the limitations of the 2026 car and how do we make sure we take another big step for 2027?”

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