Ferrari’s fourth attempt at signing Adrian Newey came undone when the design guru wanted the right to ‘veto’ the hiring of new engineers, claims a respected Italian publication.

According to AutoSprint Ferrari have missed out on Newey, and not for the first time, with the 65-year-old set to join Aston Martin in a deal worth $100 million.

Adrian Newey, Fred Vasseur, Ferrari, and a veto demand

But where did it all go wrong for Ferrari?

No sooner had the press release gone out on May 1st for Red Bull to announce that “Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025” then the rumours linking him to Ferrari began.

From a visit to Maranello to conversations in airport lounges, Newey to Ferrari seemed a done deal. And then it wasn’t.

As time went by without confirmation, the Briton insisted he was still looking at his options and wasn’t even sure he wanted to continue in Formula 1.

Then McLaren were mentioned, Williams said they too would speak with the design legend, before finally it was Aston Martin who were leading the running and who have reportedly crossed the line with Newey’s $100m deal expected to be confirmed in September.

Ferrari are once again left to ponder where it all went wrong in their quest to sign Formula 1’s most accomplished designer.

Are Ferrari a team in trouble heading into the back half of 2024?

Although there had been rumours of salary issues with Ferrari not wanting to be involved in a bidding war and also Newey wanting more of a part-time role while Ferrari wanted someone who would be hands on, the real issues lies in a veto that Newey wanted.

According to AutoSprint, Ferrari were happy to match whatever salary demands Newey made with a ‘whatever it takes’ attitude to that, but then he asked for ‘decision-making powers that are the prerogative of the team principal’, and Vasseur said “no”.

The 65-year-old wanted the ‘right of veto on the hiring of new engineers, the allocation of roles, and the acceptance of technical partnerships.’

Team boss Vasseur put his foot down and said no.

He perhaps even dropped a hint about his stance when he spoke to the media including PlanetF1.com at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I always push to explain that individuals are less important than the group, and it is true when you are [signing] someone, and it is when you are losing someone,” said the Frenchman.

“The stability of the group [is important], and that the other people are working very well together.”

Newey’s decision to sign with Aston Martin leaves Ferrari a key man short after the departure of Enrico Cardile, who will move to Aston Martin in 2025.

The team has since been linked to former Mercedes’ chief technical officer Mike Elliott with Vasseur saying he’ll make an announcement when F1 returns after the summer break.

“For us, it’s not a drama, everything is clear. We will announce the new organisation after the summer break,” he insisted.

