Fresh Adrian Newey to Ferrari prediction made with huge F1 career success claim

Adrian Newey has been predicted to still move to Ferrari by a former McLaren co-ordinator, given the Scuderia’s status as the biggest team in Formula 1.

Newey has been linked with a potential switch to either Ferrari or Aston Martin after his departure from Red Bull was announced, which will take place in the first quarter of 2025 – when he will be free to join another team after almost two decades with the Milton Keynes-based constructor.

Adrian Newey to Ferrari? ‘Any job in F1, you have to do at Ferrari as well’

The driver market was sent into a frenzy before the 2024 season began when it was announced that Lewis Hamilton would be moving across to Ferrari for 2025, in place of Carlos Sainz, while Newey’s departure from Red Bull is set to have huge ramifications in terms of the clamour for his signature.

The Scuderia and Aston Martin are widely reported to be the leading candidates to sign the sport’s most successful designer, though Newey and his manager Eddie Jordan have both remained tight-lipped on the subject throughout the season.

But for Jo Ramírez, who was McLaren co-ordinator in the time Newey designed two title-winning cars for Mika Hakkinen, believes Ferrari will be his next step, for the prestige that working for the Italian team will bring.

While he acknowledged the logistical difficulties of working at Maranello with Newey himself settled in the UK, he believes there could be ways around it.

“I don’t think he will retire. I see him at Ferrari, because any job you do in F1 successfully you have to do at Ferrari as well,” Ramírez told Mundo Deportivo.

“Ferrari is the biggest team in F1 and why not, if you have the opportunity… and it’s not a money thing, because he already has a hell of a lot more money than he can spend in his life.

“The difficulty could be if he has to go and live in Italy, because he is happy in Britain.

“But today the rules have changed, you can work telematically and two or three days a week he will have his private plane to take him back and forth. He could do that.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it, although I did meet him at the historic Monaco GP and we chatted, but he doesn’t say anything about it.

“He’s going to continue, but we don’t know where.”

“He’s a great guy, who really knows what a race car needs to go fast,” Ramírez added. “And he’s another one like Ayrton Senna, very demanding. If he wants to do something, he does it.

“But he’s also someone that if you say, ‘look, we could do this’, he listens to you. It’s not like the designer we had at McLaren, John Barnard.

“Adrian always listens to you and if it’s a good suggestion, he uses it, and if it’s not, he doesn’t use it. But at least he listens to it.

“He’s a nice guy. He walks around the paddock alone, almost anonymously, humble. He is a genius.”

