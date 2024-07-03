Yet to decide if he wants to continue in Formula 1, Adrian Newey says he’ll make up his mind by winter at the latest as that’s his “target” deadline.

Red Bull announced back in May that this season would be Newey’s last under contract with the Milton Keynes team, whom he joined in 2006, with the Briton officially leaving sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Ferrari? Aston Martin? Retirement? Adrian Newey does ‘not know’

Effectively placed on gardening leave from the F1 team, the design legend has instead been working on Red Bull’s £5million hypercar, the RB17.

Interspersing time on that with breaks away with his wife Amanda and their dogs, Newey told Sky F1 that today he doesn’t know what he wants to do in the future.

“I don’t know,” he told Craig Slater. “At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”

Asked if by “autumn/winter” time he’ll know what’s next, he replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”

That Newey was driving an Aston Martin DB6 on vacation raised a few eyebrows with the Silverstone-based F1 team recently emerging as the favourite to sign the 65-year-old.

Although it was Ferrari who were initially linked to the design guru, reports even claiming he’d signed a pre-contract with the Scuderia, of late it is Aston Martin who have emerged as the leading contender in F1’s rumour mill.

According to reports, Newey met with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll on a recent visit to the team’s Silverstone base, prompting Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack to say he was “flattered” that the team was being named “in the hunt with Ferrari”.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll told PlanetF1.com that it would be “pretty f**king awesome” if Newey joined the team as he is “someone that everyone would love” to sign.

“He’s the GOAT. I mean, he’s got more championships than anyone in this paddock so he’s someone that everyone would love to have in their team colours,” he said.

