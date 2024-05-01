Mercedes and McLaren reveal Adrian Newey stance as huge Red Bull exit nears

Mercedes and McLaren bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown have weighed in on their teams’ positions regarding Adrian Newey, if, or most likely when, he becomes available and leave Red Bull.

The team’s chief technology officer is expected to announce his departure from Red Bull after days and weeks of reports surrounding his future with the reigning World Champions, with his signature among the most prized on the grid with a combined 25 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles won in cars through which he has overseen the design process.

McLaren and Mercedes weigh in on Adrian Newey position

While Newey himself has confirmed Ferrari have made multiple approaches for him at different junctures over the decades, the Scuderia may consider another move for him if he becomes available and decides he wants to continue in Formula 1.

It was also widely reported that Aston Martin made Newey an offer to head to the Silverstone-based team at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend back in March, which team principal Mike Krack denied was the case.

For Mercedes, team principal and CEO Wolff said the team are taking a hands-off approach to how events appear to be unfolding at Red Bull, and he is just watching on from a distance at this time.

Speaking at an event in New York, as quoted by the BBC, Wolff said: “Adrian Newey is an iconic engineer in F1 with a great track record and again also there are so many people talking about what he eventually might do and whether he leaves Red Bull or not.

“I’m just looking at it like a fan and watching that space.”

Newey has already had World Championship success from his previous stint at McLaren in the 1990s, designing the cars that powered Mika Hakkinen to title glory against Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine and Ferrari.

In their current guise, McLaren moved from a one-person technical directorship under James Key to a three-pronged approach at the top of the team last season, which split the role into different areas.

With that, team CEO Brown explained that he is inclined to keep this approach as it stands, rather than making a move for Newey if he became available.

“Adrian is a good friend and clearly the most successful designer of all time,” Brown said.

“However, we have a plan in place at McLaren and I am extremely happy with our technical leadership team and the progress we’re making to get back to the front of the grid.”

