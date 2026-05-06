Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey is said to be ‘mostly working from home’ after a recent illness reportedly saw him hospitalised.

Newey took on the role of Aston Martin team boss ahead of the F1 2026 season, securing a senior management position for the first time in his illustrious career.

Adrian Newey in recovery after recent hospital visit emerges

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The 67-year-old has not attended a race since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

PlanetF1.com reported at the time that Newey is understood to be in line to attend 10-14 per races per season with Aston Martin, with his schedule believed to be similar to that of his predecessor Andy Cowell.

Newey’s choice of the races he attends is thought to depend on where he feels he can bring most value to the team.

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According to the Mail, Newey recently required hospital treatment after suffering a ’bout of illness.’

The report claimed that the legendary designer ‘is for now mostly working from home’ as he recovers ‘from an issue that has beset him the last few weeks.’

An Aston Martin spokesman told the newspaper: “We don’t comment on personal matters relating to any of our team members.

“Adrian is working and was on campus last week.”

As revealed by PlanetF1.com in March, Newey is expected to vacate the role of Aston Martin team principal in due course.

PlanetF1.com first reported after this year’s Chinese Grand Prix that Newey has been leading the search for a new permanent Aston Martin team principal since his own appointment last November, with Audi’s Jonathan Wheatley emerging as the leading candidate.

Audi went on to confirm the departure of Wheatley with immediate effect less than 48 hours later.

Wheatley and Newey previously worked together at Red Bull, winning several world championships with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen before both men opted to leave the team in 2024.

Aston Martin has endured a troubled start to the F1 2026 season, failing to score a point across the opening four races of the campaign.

The AMR26, the first Aston Martin F1 car to be produced by Newey since his arrival from Red Bull, has been hamstrung by severe vibrations from its new Honda engine.

Team and engine partner have made progress on over recent weeks, with Fernando Alonso reporting “no issues” with vibrations in Miami last weekend.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 drivers’ and constructors’ titles for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

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