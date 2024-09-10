How a Jeremy Clarkson ‘exclusive’ broke Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin move

Jeremy Clarkson gave an “exclusive” to a Dutch TV channel in July that hinted Adrian Newey would not be heading to Ferrari, which has since proven prophetic.

It was announced on Tuesday, September 10 that Newey will be heading to Aston Martin in 2025 when he departs Red Bull after 19 years with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Jeremy Clarkson ‘exclusive’ from July predicts Adrian Newey future

Newey will be taking up the role of Managing Technical Partner at Aston Martin next season, a role which combines leadership of the team’s technical operations alongside becoming an Aston Martin shareholder.

Formula 1’s feted ‘design guru’ was known to have been in negotiations with multiple teams after his Red Bull exit was announced, with Newey himself saying he was “flattered” by the amount of teams to have shown an interest in his services.

Clarkson, face of Clarkson’s Farm, The Grand Tour and the former Top Gear presenter, went to the private Repton School with Newey, and at the British Grand Prix in July, hinted that Ferrari would not be one of the options in front of him.

“Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

More on Adrian Newey and Aston Martin

👉 Ranked: The top 10 most successful Adrian Newey Formula 1 car designs

👉 Lawrence Stroll: How the Aston Martin F1 owner made his $3.9 billion fortune

Given that several Formula 1 teams are housed within a commutable distance of Oxfordshire, that was not a sure sign of Newey heading to Aston Martin, but the Silverstone-based constructor and Ferrari had been the two reported favourites to sign him for much of the season.

Now that the news has been confirmed, Newey spoke of his excitement of taking on this challenge with Aston Martin, in a role that will see him become a shareholder with the team.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” he said.

“I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

“Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.

“His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

“Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”

Read next: What Aston Martin’s grand, sleek unveiling says about Adrian Newey’s big arrival