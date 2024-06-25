Aston Martin’s ‘most important’ Adrian Newey takeaway as team ‘hunt with Ferrari’

“Flattered” to be named “in the hunt with Ferrari” to sign Adrian Newey, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says the situation adds credibility to their Formula 1 project.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, it was confirmed that Red Bull F1 design guru Newey will depart the team after the first quarter of 2025, with his reveal that he will “probably go again” sparking a frenzy of speculation regarding which team he may end up at.

Adrian Newey links a sign of Aston Martin progress

While Ferrari had been considered the favourites to sign Newey after several unsuccessful attempts in the past, PlanetF1.com understands that Aston Martin has now emerged as a leading contender to sign the 65-year-old.

25 titles have been claimed so far in Newey-designed F1 cars, a total which very well could rise to 27 by the end of F1 2024, so Krack admits it is “unquestionable” that Newey would provide an “added value for every team”.

And the “most important” part of this Newey to Aston Martin talk, in Krack’s opinion, is that it makes their Formula 1 project “credible” as it would have been “unthinkable” to find themselves in such a scenario a few years back.

Asked by Channel 4 what Newey would bring to Aston Martin, Krack replied: “Well, I think, at the end of the day, someone with that experience, someone with that track record, I think it is an added value for every team.

“That is unquestionable and there is also reason why we speak about this for so many months already, because there is certainly exceptional quality and exceptional capabilities.

“We are quite flattered really by being named together with that, you know, being in the hunt with Ferrari about it. You know, a couple of years ago, this was unthinkable.

“So it shows how much this project has moved on and also, for me, the most important is it shows that the project is credible, you know, the media takes it as credible, you know, very highly ranked technical people are taking it as credible.

“So yeah, credit to all that have created this project and are driving it forward.”

If Adrian Newey returns to F1, where will it be?

👉 Fernando Alonso quizzed on Adrian Newey’s rumoured ‘secret factory visit’

👉 Critical Adrian Newey decision identified that could trigger Max Verstappen Mercedes switch

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll – who has been a part of the Silverstone-based squad since the Aston Martin name returned to Formula 1 in 2021 – put forward a strong case for Newey to join their “very exciting project”.

“Well, it’s a super exciting factory. We have a young team, but a very exciting project. You know, wind tunnel, everything that you already know. That’s very exciting about our team,” Stroll told the media, including PlanetF1.com ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I think everyone in this paddock wants to meet Adrian Newey.

“I hear a lot of things, mainly from you guys. I mean, last week I heard he was going to Ferrari and now he’s coming to us. Next week he’s going to be going to Williams! So I listen to you guys.

“But I mean, he’s a legend in the sport. He has more championships than anyone in this paddock, drivers, engineers, anyone. Everyone loves Adrian and wants Adrian.”

Speculation recently emerged that Newey had made a ‘secret’ visit to Aston Martin’s new Silverstone campus.

Following a request for clarification from PlanetF1.com, an Aston Martin spokesperson responded: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Read next: Why has Alpine turned to its controversial past to try improving its future?