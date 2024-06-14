With Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull in early F1 2025, the decisions he makes for his future could be a factor in Max Verstappen’s own career decisions.

Ten-time F1 grand prix winner Gerhard Berger reckons that every team will be out to sign Newey now the esteemed car designer is a free agent once he departs Red Bull.

Max Verstappen tipped to follow Adrian Newey

Newey is currently serving an extended period of gardening leave from Red Bull, unusually, while still working for the company through his work on the RB18 hypercar.

Officially, Newey’s F1 duties have come to an end, as he prepares departs the company entirely next year.

For now, Newey is departing Red Bull and F1 as all the signs point towards the most successful F1 car designer in the history of the sport taking a break after more than 40 years, but speculation has been rife that Newey could be the prize in a huge bidding war among several teams.

Ferrari and Mercedes appear to be the leading contenders if Newey does decide to continue in F1, or return after a break.

Berger believes that at a time when Verstappen’s resolve to continue with Red Bull appears to have weakened as a result of Mercedes and Toto Wolff making public overtures to tempt the Dutch driver to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton, securing the signature of Newey would have Verstappen swayed in no time.

“It’s a must for every team to want to get him,” Berger told Germany’s Bild when asked about the potential of Newey joining another team.

“If Newey opted for Mercedes, Verstappen would be there in no time at all. Newey is an absolute genius – where he is, there is success. He has proven that over the last 25 years.”

Berger also said that while Red Bull is likely to keep hold of Verstappen for now – the Dutch driver being under contract until the end of F1 2028 – the three-time World Champion could make a difficult decision promptly when he feels like it.

“Max is certainly in a strong phase of reflection at the moment about how to proceed without his mentor Helmut Marko [sic] and technical guru Adrian Newey,” he said.

“Red Bull is certainly the best solution at the moment, but Max will make a tough decision for a better solution as soon as an opportunity arises.

“If he realises that his car is starting to weaken and he sees advantages elsewhere, he will seize the opportunity. He is driven by performance.”

While Verstappen is preparing for Newey’s departure from Red Bull, Marko remains committed to his work with the team after the possibility of him departing appeared a realistic one earlier in the year at the height of the team’s turmoil regarding internal leaks following Red Bull GmbH’s investigation into team boss Christian Horner.

But with Verstappen having distanced himself somewhat from the prospect of joining Mercedes as he made it clear money alone isn’t enough to convince him to jump ship, Berger said the Dutch driver would be aware that his skills alone couldn’t propel Mercedes back to the front – if the team’s recent updates haven’t started that progress already.

“At the moment – I emphasise: at the moment – not so much,” Berger said when asked about the prospect of Verstappen joining Mercedes.

“Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is trying to get him, but Max knows that his driving skills would probably not be enough to get Mercedes back on the road to victory in the current situation.

“[Mercedes is certainly not lacking with] the two drivers [George] Russell and Hamilton, they are excellent.

“The car is simply not fast enough, so it can only be down to the technical side. This is now in its third season. But knowing Toto Wolff’s ambition, he will get out of this impasse.”

However, with Hamilton having made the switch to Maranello for 2025 as team boss Fred Vasseur moulds Ferrari in his image, Berger believes Newey switching to the team could herald a new wave of success for the Scuderia.

“At the moment, however, it looks like Newey will end up at Ferrari,” Berger said.

“If that happens, and I’m assuming it will, a new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc, and Hamilton. In my view, this combination could be very difficult for the others to beat.”

