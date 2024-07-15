Adrian Newey sends message to all potential F1 teams amidst latest Ferrari rumour

Adrian Newey’s potential F1 teams may to wait a few months more for his decision as the design guru says he won’t make a “quick decision” on his future.

He in fact still wants a proper break lest he arrive at the new team “stale”.

Although it has been more than 10 weeks since Newey and Red Bull announced he would leave the team in the first quarter of 2025, the 25-time championship winner is no closer to deciding his future.

Stepping back from his F1 design duties to focus on the development of the RB17, Red Bull’s first hypercar, Newey has been present at a few races including the most recent Grand Prix at Silverstone.

There he was spotted on the grid sketching details of rivals’ upgrades, prompting Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz to declare that’s the biggest hint yet that Newey will not be retiring but instead joining a different team.

But while just about every team up and down the grid from Ferrari to Williams has voiced an interest, Newey says he won’t be rushed into a decision.

“It wasn’t a big surprise when other teams showed an interest after I announced I was leaving, but I won’t make a quick decision about my future,” he told The Times.

“I need a break to work out if I want to have another go in F1. I also didn’t want to risk going stale.

“There are some drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who I would have loved to work with, but so far it has not been the right place or time in terms of us coming together.

“I got on extremely well with Nigel Mansell at Williams, even though he had a Marmite character, and Max Verstappen, who was a tremendous pleasure to work with at Red Bull.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but instead of dashing around the world to grand prix races this summer, I’ll be able to see my family. In June Mandy and I took our two Bernard doodles, Yogi and Benji, on a drive along the south coast for a week, which was great fun.”

Adrian Newey reported rejected Ferrari

Newey’s latest comment on his future comes as the Italian edition of Motorsport claims he’s rejected Ferrari’s offer in favour of joining a UK-based team, if he continues in Formula 1 that is.

Although Newey’s conversations with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur went “beyond the classic preliminary conversation to a detailed proposal”, the publication reports not only does Ferrari not want to be involved in an “upward auction on the salary front”, they want someone hands on.

Declaring priorities have changed since they first started speaking with the design legend, it states Ferrari are looking for a “priority figure compared to a consultant” which Newey had made clear was more the role he’d be interested in.

As such, their talks broke down while Newey’s with Aston Martin ramped up, as too have talks with McLaren.

While it has widely been reported Newey recently paid a private visit to Aston Martin’s new Silverstone headquarters, the Italian publication says there was whispers of a “surprise ending” with Newey returning to McLaren.

With Newey in no rush to make a decision, F1’s rumour mill still has time to speculate…

