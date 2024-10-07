Nigel Mansell, the F1 1992 World Champion, believes Ferrari were “short-sighted” in allowing Aston Martin to beat them to the signing of Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

Newey announced last month that he will join Aston Martin as managing technical partner in F1 2025, having played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over the last two decades.

Ferrari ‘should be licking their wounds’ after missing out on Adrian Newey

The 65-year-old stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history, with more than 200 race wins and a combined 25 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles to his name.

Ferrari were considered favourites to sign Newey after he announced his departure from Red Bull in May, having missed out on bringing the F1 design guru to Maranello on multiple occasions in the past.

Reports in the days after Newey’s exit was made official claimed that Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, flew to London in the days after the announcement to negotiate with Newey before travelling to that weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

However, it is said that Ferrari were reluctant to be dragged into a bidding war for Newey, with Vasseur reportedly unprepared to accede to his financial and power demands.

Mansell spent two seasons at Ferrari across 1989/90 before storming to the F1 title alongside Newey with the Williams F14B in 1992 – and the F1 icon believes Ferrari “should be licking their wounds” after being beaten to Newey’s signature by Aston Martin.

He told Top Offshore Sportsbooks: “I think it’s a marvellous opportunity for him [at Aston Martin].”

“And I think the fact that he’s gone to Aston Martin is so wise because he won’t get caught up in the politics of Ferrari and the hype that goes with that.

“I think Ferrari should be licking their wounds a little bit because they should have got him, but all credit to Aston Martin.

“I think what he can do at Aston Martin could be his biggest achievement to come yet because I think he can turn that team around very quickly.

“I think next year they’re going to be even more competitive than what they’ve been this year.

“And Red Bull, they’ve already just demonstrated without him, they’ve lost their dominance.

“What’s the one thing that they’ve lost? Adrian Newey.”

Asked if he was surprised that Ferrari did not move for Newey, having completed the shock signing of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes last winter, Mansell added: “No, not really.

“As soon as I heard that Ferrari were baulking at possibly the wage bill that Adrian wanted. I think that was short-sighted of them.

“They lost an opportunity because whoever gets Adrian Newey is almost assured of having a fantastic few years and I think Aston Martin have done something very special in securing his services.

“I think people have underestimated as well that I don’t think Adrian was totally happy in the last few years with Red Bull and what a fantastic job he’s done and I think now being in the UK, being with Aston Martin.

“I think Adrian will find a little bit more energy and a bit more direction.

“And if he feels comfortable, which I’m sure he does with Aston Martin, I think watch this space.

“I think he could do something very special.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at his Aston Martin unveiling last month, Newey confirmed that he held negotiations with a number of teams before deciding on a move to Silverstone.

He said: “I was very flattered by the number of teams that did approach me.

“I had discussions with some of those teams – not all of them – but in the end it became a very clear and natural choice.”

