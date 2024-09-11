Adrian Newey believes Sky’s Formula 1 coverage is “nationalistic” and has played a role in the “demonisation” of Max Verstappen which he sees at times.

Sky Sports has held the rights to broadcast Formula 1 live in the UK and Ireland since 2012, its current deal running through to 2029, with their coverage also simulcasted in key markets such as the United States.

Adrian Newey criticises Sky F1 impact on Max Verstappen perception

And despite an “international” audience, Newey – who has signed a long-term deal with Aston Martin as his Red Bull exit looms – believes Sky F1 is rather “nationalistic” in their coverage and this can be to Verstappen’s detriment, arguing the same was true for Red Bull’s previous multi-time World Champion before Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel.

“I think from the outside I’m not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max, just like they didn’t with Sebastian,” said Newey on the High Performance Podcast.

“First of all, there’s this sort of demonisation both of them suffered at times, which I think is very unfair, and maybe that’s also a little bit of the British media, if I’m honest.

“Sky have a huge influence around the world, their viewing is truly international, but their coverage is quite nationalistic dare I say, and that can have an influence.

“It’s this thing that now with journalism typically, there is that trend to sort of either put people on a pedestal or knock them down.”

Newey was therefore asked what his message would be to those people who have formed an opinion of Verstappen which he thinks is wrong.

He would talk up Verstappen’s immense ability to read a race, comparing him to Fernando Alonso, referencing their “diamond vision” as they monitors the big screens while out on track.

“I think that he’s very intelligent, and he’s got an incredible ability to… It almost feels as if he can drive the car automatic,” said Newey about Verstappen.

“He doesn’t, of course, but he can drive the car and has so much processing power left over that he can then think a lot about how he’s driving the car, how he’s looking after the tyres, what he might need to do on the settings, or if he doesn’t, if he’s not sure, ask GP [race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase] on the radio what he should be doing, but highlighting the problems. Reading the race. It still fascinates me.

“Fernando is another one that can do that, that seems to be able to read the race, but they haven’t got all the stuff in front of them. How do they do that? I don’t know.

“I mean, I know you can see also the diamond vision. And they do that. It’s amazing how the drivers can see the diamond vision. Look up and see.”

Asked if any F1 driver has this “diamond vision” ability, Newey replied: “I think it’s rare and it’s only the very top guys that can do it.”

Verstappen is striving to emulate Vettel in F1 2024 by winning a fourth successive Drivers’ Championship title with Red Bull.

