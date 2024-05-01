Eddie Jordan has dropped a huge hint that retirement is “likely” to be Adrian Newey’s next move after it emerged that the former team owner had a surprise role in the F1 design guru’s Red Bull exit.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Newey is to leave Red Bull in early 2025, bringing an end to his highly successful 19-year stay with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Eddie Jordan’s surprise influence in Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit

The confirmation of his departure comes amid rumours that the 65-year-old has received contract offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari, with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Newey has met with team principal Fred Vasseur over a potential move to Maranello.

The report claimed Ferrari could even announce the signing of Newey in the aftermath of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

It has emerged that Newey’s exit was handled by ex-F1 team boss Jordan, with Newey making a point of thanking “his close friend and manager” in the Red Bull statement announcing his departure.

Newey and Jordan are believed to have pulled off a significant coup by allowing the former to escape a Red Bull contract that had been expected to run until the end of the 2025 season, potentially allowing Newey to start work with another team much earlier than anticipated.

Appearing on his Formula For Success podcast, however, Jordan has claimed that retirement is the most likely scenario for Newey, who last November commissioned a yacht with the ambition of sailing around the world.

Jordan has suggested that Newey may opt to “just cruise for a while” and seek “a change of life” by potentially bringing an end to his illustrious F1 career.

He said: “Remember that he’s been in Red Bull under constant pressure.

“So if he’s going to take time out and just cruise for a while, then everyone would understand that and I think that’s probably more likely to [happen] rather than diving into any other possible employment career [options].

“Things have slightly changed, he’s got a bit older.

“This is a great team, he’s had great drivers, he’s got great personnel there – he probably should and would look to the future for a change of life.”

Newey’s impending departure is likely to intensify the speculation over the future of Red Bull’s reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, who has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes in light of the current saga engulfing the team.

Having warned following the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix that Red Bull was “in danger of being torn apart” if under-pressure team principal Christian Horner remained in his position, Verstappen’s father Jos claimed his prediction is now coming true in giving his reaction to Newey’s bombshell.

Verstappen Sr told Dutch publication De Telegraaf: “The team is in danger of falling apart. I was afraid of that earlier this year.

“For internal peace, it is important that key people stay on board. That is not the case now.

“Newey is leaving and earlier this year it also looked like Helmut [Marko, Red Bull adviser] would be sent away.

“For the future, that is not good.”

