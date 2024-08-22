Adrian Newey reaches Red Bull agreement amid $100m Aston Martin deal claim

Eddie Jordan, the manager of Adrian Newey, said an “agreement” has been reached with Red Bull about the announcement of any future plans amid talk of an Aston Martin deal worth $100 million.

Newey has established himself as arguably the greatest Formula 1 designer of all time, with 25 World titles claimed in his creations, and his services will soon be up for grabs as he prepares to leave Red Bull early in 2025, with the remainder of his tenure to be spent working on the RB17 hypercar.

Adrian Newey Red Bull ‘agreement’ over announcing future plans

When the news broke of Newey’s shock Red Bull exit, it emerged that former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan was in fact his manager. And Jordan reunited with 13-time race winner David Coulthard for a new Formula For Success podcast episode, where Jordan was insisting he can see the future.

That came after Coulthard pointed out Charles Leclerc’s Monaco win and Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone triumph as Jordan predictions that came true.

Jordan replied: “I don’t know what that is. Truthfully, I’m trying to be 1000 per cent honest here, I have the ability of being able to see things before they happen.

“I mean, is it not a bit crazy to say. I always feel ‘I know what’s going to happen here’ and I believe it and so I have a sixth sense. That’s the way I was brought up, I suppose, or where I was born. And I have a belief that I can see things being played out before they are played out.

“Call that freaky or insane or whatever, but that’s the way I am.”

That claim from Jordan set Coulthard up very nicely to ask what the future holds for Newey, who, after initial Ferrari speculation, is now reported to have signed a deal worth $100 million with Aston Martin.

But, even if Jordan did know what Newey had planned, he could not reveal it, as he said an “agreement” was struck with Red Bull that places stipulations on when future plans could be officially released.

“In that future, to my knowledge… and Adrian is having the time and the summer of his life,” Jordan stated.

Will Adrian Newey return to Formula 1?

“He’s still working with Red Bull on terms with the RB17 and he is absolutely overjoyed with that. He thinks it’s great, as indeed he has built other cars before, and I dare say that it’s something that will be on his mind to see.

“And at the moment, he just wants to enjoy summer like what he has seen when he was a student or a university student and stuff like that, and feel free. And himself and Amanda [Adrian’s wife] keep posting his messages about away with the dogs and stuff like that, and with the open top cars and on the south coast of the UK when the weather is not hailstones and brimstones.

“So the reality is that he will be given the time to make his decision, and when there’s something to say, he will say it, and if he doesn’t say it, I’ll say it, but I think it’ll be him. It’s always going to be his decision.

“And he’s been a great friend of yours, and you know that, even if I did know, I certainly wouldn’t be telling you, and I certainly wouldn’t be telling anybody, because there are agreements put in place to be honoured.

“And that is, it was an agreement with Red Bull as regards releasing of any future ideas that we may be doing. So that will be adhered to and it will be respected 100 per cent.”

Newey designed title-winning cars for Williams and McLaren before Red Bull, with his honours list potentially set to grow further in F1 2024 as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sit atop the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships respectively.

