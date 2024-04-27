Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup leads on more Adrian Newey rumours against the backdrop of his potential Red Bull exit and an update on Carlos Sainz’s proposed move to Audi.

Hold on tight, it’s time to cut through the day’s headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Adrian Newey Red Bull exit, Carlos Sainz to Audi and more

Adrian Newey comments resurface amid Red Bull exit rumours

A clip has resurfaced of Adrian Newey admitting that leaving Red Bull “would be like walking out on your family” amid rumours that the F1 design legend is poised to quit the team.

Despite the team’s ongoing success on track, multiple reports earlier this week claimed Newey has signalled his intention to leave Red Bull in what would be a massive blow to the reigning Constructors’ Champions.

In a podcast appearance late last year, Newey detailed his deep affection for Red Bull – and his admiration of Ferrari.

Read more: ‘Walking out on your family’ – Adrian Newey comments resurface as Red Bull exit rumours swirl

Audi ease off in Carlos Sainz pursuit after Nico Hulkenberg capture

Audi are no longer pushing for a quick decision from Carlos Sainz as the outgoing Ferrari driver continues to assess his options for F1 2025, it has been claimed.

Sainz has been heavily linked with a switch to Sauber for next season ahead of Audi’s highly anticipated F1 2026 entry, with the team announcing the signing of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on Friday.

Reports over recent weeks had indicated that Sainz was facing an upcoming deadline to accept an offer from Audi, but following recent developments in the driver market Audi are now said to be prepared to wait.

Read more: Knock-on effect for Carlos Sainz future detailed after key Audi decision – report

Martin Brundle issues double blow Adrian Newey warning

Martin Brundle has warned that Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull and signing for a rival would be a “double whammy”, giving the lucky team “access to his experience and genius” as well as blocking everyone else from having him.

It has been claimed over recent weeks that Newey has received contract offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari, with both teams aiming to capitalise on the current uncertainty at Red Bull.

Brundle believes the chase for Newey’s signature is on, with the successful team set to make themselves stronger and their opponents weaker.

Read more: Martin Brundle highlights Adrian Newey ‘double whammy’ if Red Bull lose guru to a rival

Mass exodus predicted if Adrian Newey leaves Red Bull

A former Ferrari engineer believes Adrian Newey’s potential Red Bull exit could spark a mass exodus from the reigning Constructors’ Champions.

Newey has been a central figure behind Red Bull’s success over the last two decades, designing title-winning cars for the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

The effect of Newey’s departure has been likened to Michael Schumacher’s retirement signalling the end of an era at Ferrari in 2006.

Read more: Red Bull staff exodus predicted upon Adrian Newey departure by former Ferrari engineer

Nico Rosberg walked away from huge Mercedes salary with F1 2016 retirement

Nico Rosberg has put a number on the eye-watering Mercedes salary he left on the table with his decision to retire from F1 at the end of his title-winning 2016 season.

Rosberg was crowned World Champion in 2016, overcoming a tense season finale in Abu Dhabi to beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the title by five points.

Five days later, the German stunned the F1 world by announcing that he had retired with immediate effect ahead of the FIA’s prize-giving ceremony in Vienna.

Read more: Nico Rosberg reveals huge Mercedes salary left on table after shock F1 retirement