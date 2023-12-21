It has been another busy day in the world of Formula 1, so it is time to bring you up to speed with the key headlines.

Red Bull’s design guru Adrian Newey has been reflecting on three past Ferrari approaches and where his career goes from here, while former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan named his pick to surprise people in F1 2024 as rivals look to take the fight to the dominant Red Bull team.

All this and more, so let us get stuck in…

Adrian Newey very unlikely to leave Red Bull

As one of the most successful F1 car designers of all-time, it is no surprise that Newey has been approached in the past by Ferrari, three times in fact.

But while all approaches were knocked back, Newey says the very likely occurrence that he spends the rest of his career at Red Bull is not a guarantee.

“To change now, I’m not saying I would never ever change, you should never say that, but it would be like walking out on your family,” said Newey on the thought of leaving Red Bull during the Formula For Success podcast. “Because that’s what it’s become.”

Eddie Jordan tells us watch out for McLaren

Considering that Red Bull won a sensational 21 of the 22 grands prix last season, rivals face an almighty challenge to bring the fight in F1 2024, but after McLaren’s heroics with the MCL60, transformed into a regular podium challenger through in-season developments, former Jordan Grand Prix boss Eddie Jordan has tipped the Woking squad to surprise in F1 2024.

“They in my opinion, will be a big surprise next year to most people,” Jordan predicted on the Formula For Success podcast.

Construction start date for new Red Bull wind tunnel confirmed

What arguably makes Red Bull’s all-conquering F1 designs even more remarkable is the fact that the crucial work behind them takes place in an ancient wind tunnel by F1’s standards.

Based at an old RAF site in Bedford, 20 miles away from their HQ and built shortly after World War II, Red Bull are looking to move away from this facility by start building work on their own wind tunnel in 2024.

Bittersweet news for Leclerc family in Ferrari 2024 line-up

Charles Leclerc is readying for the F1 2024 campaign, as he hopes to mount a challenge for his first World Championship, with a bumper new Ferrari deal also reported to be on its way.

However, his younger brother Arthur did not do enough in his rookie Formula 2 campaign to retain his place in the Ferrari Driver Academy, and instead will have a different, as of yet unconfirmed role for 2024.

This news came as part of wider changes to the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Toto Wolff not ready to retire yet

Since 2013, Toto Wolff has been at the helm of the Mercedes team, serving as not only team principal, but also their motorsport programmes boss and one-third owner.

The years 2014 to 2021 brought about a sensational eight Constructors’ Championship triumphs in a row, but recent seasons have proven far less fruitful, Mercedes going winless across the F1 2023 campaign for the first time since 2011.

That being said, Wolff still thinks he has plenty to offer.

“I can contribute,” Wolff insisted in a far-reaching interview with select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t found someone who I would say I think that person has more energy, more drive, more skill – all of these factors that I believe are important to be the team principal and CEO.”

