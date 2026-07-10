Adrian Newey was thrilled to debut the Red Bull RB17 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, acknowledging the track-only hypercar has been “a long time in gestation.”

Newey has led the design of the RB17 from its conception, with the former Red Bull design boss having been up the famous hill climb on Thursday as the car debuted in public.

Adrian Newey finally debuts Red Bull RB17 in ‘very special moment’

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Newey, now managing technical partner at Aston Martin, has been spearheading the Silverstone-based team’s design efforts ahead of the 2026 regulation reset in Formula 1, taking on team principal duties alongside his role of leading the design team at Aston Martin.

With the RB17 having continued its development in Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division, a pre-production model is set to run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed throughout the weekend, with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda both also getting the chance to drive it.

The 4.5-litre Cosworth V10 is capable of more than 1,200bhp, with Red Bull set to only produce 50 RB17 models in total.

The Briton, a regular at the annual event, unveiled the first in-person design model of the RB17 alongside former team principal, Christian Horner, in 2024, with Newey donning his racing helmet on Thursday for its dynamic debut.

After a steady run up the 1.16-mile course, he said while still in the cockpit: “It’s an incredibly special moment. It’s been a very long time in the planning.

“I think I did my very first sketch of the car over Christmas of 2020, going into ’21, so it’s been a long time in gestation, but everybody, guys and girls back at the factory, they’ve done a really amazing and fabulous job to get it here.

“Really special to have the car here and to take it up the hill for the first time.”

Perhaps naturally at this stage of a car’s design, there are still areas to iron out before heading out to Red Bull’s customers – with Newey’s main task having been to complete a run up the hill climb.

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He has sought to feature some of his ‘greatest hits’ design-wise from through his Formula 1 career on the car, with the restrictions of regulations not applying in the same way in the design – with a recognisable feature of the all-conquering Williams FW14B of 1992 due to play a part in the RB17 once it’s complete.

“So at the moment, the active suspension isn’t working,” he explained.

“The fans are only cooling, not generating downforce as well. Some of the other active systems aren’t calibrated yet, so this is kind of to get the car out, get it running.

“It only ran for the first time three weeks ago, so it’s really to pull it together, and for it to work first time out of the box and be here is very special.”

In his current day-to-day work, Newey and Aston Martin are hard at work on a significant planned upgrade package to debut on the AMR26 before Formula 1’s summer break.

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