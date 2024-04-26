New Adrian Newey claim made after receiving big-money Aston Martin offer

After reports of a big-money offer from Aston Martin earlier this year, F1 analyst Peter Windsor claims Adrian Newey rejected their approach.

Red Bull’s chief technology officer is widely reported to be preparing to depart the team having joined in 2006, with multiple rivals having made approaches for him over the years – and Aston Martin reportedly being the latest of them in Saudi Arabia in March.

Adrian Newey: Aston Martin approach reportedly knocked back

While Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack publicly denied such an offer had been made to one of the sport’s key off-track figures, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko seemed to offer validity to the claim, saying in April as per Autosprint: “He’s a highly sought-after designer, he’s the technician everyone wants to have.

“I don’t think this is the first offer he’s received and I don’t think it will be the last.”

But with Newey’s future now seemingly up for debate, despite his contract with Red Bull running until the end of 2025, there is likely to be a significant clamour for his signature from throughout the paddock.

However, former Williams and Ferrari team manager Windsor believes that will not come at Aston Martin in future.

When asked by a fan on a YouTube live stream if Fernando Alonso was promised a working relationship with Newey with his new deal, Windsor responded: “Well, it’s possible. I think Alonso would have signed the deal anyway, even without that promise, because it’s a team in which he’s found his home.

“He’s got good backing there, the Strolls like him, he’s doing a great job for Lance sort of and it’s going to get better and better – and they’ve got great facilities.

“Of course, they’d all want to have Adrian Newey, that’s a point that needs to be made. Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin would all want Adrian Newey, for sure.

“My understanding is that already there has been offered a lot of money by Aramco [Aston Martin title sponsors] and Aston therefore, and he’s turned it down. That’s my understanding of what the Aston situation is.

“And it doesn’t surprise me because I don’t think he needs the money. I don’t think money is a motivation for Adrian. I think it’s racing and it’s whether he enjoys it and whether it’s going to fit in with what he wants to do other things in life, and you throw a billion pounds at him now, and it’s not going to make a lot of difference.

“I think it might have 10 years ago, even maybe eight years ago. But now? I don’t think so, I think he’s past that point, and he can basically do whatever he wants, however he wants to do it.

“My understanding is that he’s already rejected that, so I’d be surprised if he goes to Aston. Of course, it’s still a possibility.”

When asked to clarify his current situation with the team, a Red Bull spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025.

“We are unaware of him joining any other team.”

