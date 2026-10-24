Adrian Newey has responded to claims in Christian Horner’s new book, revealing the “pain and frustration” he endured at points.

Newey’s comments refer to the tribulations Red Bull suffered as Mercedes emerged as the powerhouse force in F1 in the mid-2010s, and specifically Renault’s engine deficit.

Adrian Newey hits out at Renault as Christian Horner claims addressed

Horner’s memoir, Drive, has dominated headlines in the week of its release, with the former Red Bull CEO and team principal having said Newey wanted to leave at the first sign of adversity with the Milton Keynes-based squad, aside from the tributes he paid to Newey’s influence on the team.

Red Bull had run with Renault power from the 2008 season, but was known to have held a power deficit to the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari from when the 2014 units were introduced.

Red Bull eventually switched to Honda power from the 2019 season before Renault closed its Formula 1 power unit operation in favour of customer Mercedes power from the 2026 season.

In response, Newey claimed the French marque had a lack of intention to address the issues it faced in the turbo hybrid era, which left a “quite bleak” outlook for Red Bull, which did not win a championship for seven seasons.

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“No, I haven’t read any of it yet,” Newey replied in Austin when asked about Horner’s book.

“I think 2014, as a chassis designer, if the PU manufacturer has a bad year, that happens, and you accept it.

“If the PU manufacturer has a bad year and doesn’t appear to have any intention of trying to address the problem, that’s altogether a different matter, and that’s quite bleak at that point.

“That’s the situation that, unfortunately, we faced in 2014 and, as it turned out, that situation didn’t really change with that supplier until we changed to Honda in 2019. So, you can imagine my pain and frustration at that.

“I don’t think Christian fully understood that, perhaps, but I was in conversation. The rest of it, I really can’t comment, but Christian and I remain friends. As many of you know, I am godfather to his daughter, Olivia.”

Newey’s designs accounted for a combined 14 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships in his time at Red Bull, before his move to Aston Martin as managing technical partner in early 2025.

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