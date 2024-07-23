A report from Germany has claimed that Aston Martin have tabled a significant offer to Adrian Newey to sign for the team from next season, worth up to €100million.

The famed designer has still yet to decide upon his next move for when he leaves Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, having revealed earlier this year he will end his near-two-decade association with the team.

Report claims Aston Martin table ‘€100m’ offer for Adrian Newey in long-term deal

German publication F1-Insider has reported that Aston Martin are the current ‘favourites’ to land Newey’s signature, claiming team owner Lawrence Stroll is willing to pay the sport’s most successful designer up to €100m (£84m) over four years to potentially usurp what Ferrari are offering the current Red Bull chief technology officer.

Newey, who recently drove Niki Lauda’s title-winning Ferrari 312 up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is having his next move overseen by his friend and manager, former team owner Eddie Jordan, who quipped in an interview with F1-Insider: “My name is Newey, Adrian Newey!” – Though the report stresses that quote should be taken as humour and not interpreted as an indication of Newey’s potential next move, with that line being a play on the famous catchphrase from the James Bond films in which ‘007’ drives Aston Martins.

What may the future hold for Adrian Newey after he leaves Red Bull?

👉 Adrian Newey’s next move: Ranking F1 legend’s options for life after Red Bull

👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

As for Newey himself, he has recently made it clear that he will not be rushed into announcing his next step, though he expects to continue in the sport after some down-time, before coming to a decision on what happens next.

“It wasn’t a big surprise when other teams showed an interest after I announced I was leaving, but I won’t make a quick decision about my future,” he told The Times.

“I need a break to work out if I want to have another go in F1. I also didn’t want to risk going stale.

“There are some drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who I would have loved to work with, but so far it has not been the right place or time in terms of us coming together.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but instead of dashing around the world to grand prix races this summer, I’ll be able to see my family. In June, Mandy and I took our two Bernard doodles, Yogi and Benji, on a drive along the south coast for a week, which was great fun.”

When rumours of Newey potentially switching to Aston Martin initially emerged in late June following a reported factory visit, a team spokesperson told PlanetF1.com at the time: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Read next: The Ross Brawn moment McLaren needed in Hungarian GP team orders tension