Adrian Newey believes the change in the F1 2026 regulations could result in Formula 1 becoming a series dictated by its engine formula.

Formula 1 shakes up its regulations for the 2026 season, with both the power unit and chassis rulebooks being completely overhauled.

Adrian Newey: A dominant combustion engine could dominate the entire rules cycle

For the first time in Formula 1, new regulations have been formed around the engine regulations for the shake-up coming next season.

While the 1.6-litre V6 architecture will remain in place, the MGU-H has been removed, while a focus on increased electrification and the introduction of synthetic fuels promises a whole new engineering challenge for the engine manufacturers.

The internal combustion engines (ICE) will see a reduction in their power output, by about a third, while electrical output will be almost tripled – this means that the peak performance of the power units will be higher than the current ones, but won’t be achievable for as long.

As a result of the different power curves, the chassis regulations have been written around the power unit. This means a very different design, due to the current cars producing too much drag to be able to optimise the new power units – they would simply slow down due to drag toward the end of straights.

The balance between ICE and electrical power will be close to 50/50, as F1 aims to continue striving towards greater sustainability and a net carbon zero emissions goal by 2030.

The chassis will have active aerodynamics aimed at maximising the potential of the engines, while the ‘X’ and ‘Z’ modes will come into play to create downforce where needed while reducing drag down the straights. The aim is to ensure the new cars can complete a lap of a typical Grand Prix track within around a second of the current machines.

However, the incoming regulations do present some concerns for the teams, particularly if an engine manufacturer manages to figure out the new rules far more than its rivals. This happened during the last engine formula change when the hybrid engines were first introduced in 2014 – Mercedes’ power units were simply light years ahead of everyone else’s, and it took years for others to close the gap.

One prominent name to voice his concern is Adrian Newey, Aston Martin‘s new managing technical partner.

“I think there has to be a big chance that it’s an engine formula at the start,” he told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

“The reality is I can’t remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the engine regulations have changed simultaneously and where, in this case, the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate for the power unit regulations. So it’s an extra dimension.”

Newey, during his tenure at Red Bull, was left vexed that his otherwise competitive car designs were hamstrung by an underpowered Renault engine between 2014 and ’18, and believes all the engine manufacturers will be wary of the scenario of decreased competition due to one being way ahead of the rest.

The problem, as he sees it, will be particularly pertinent if the advantage is linked to the ICE – at the very core of the engine’s architecture. Should one design prove vastly superior, Newey believes it could spell years of dominance for that manufacturer.

“I think engine manufacturers will have learned to an extent [from] the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change,” he said.

“But there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top and it will become a power unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with.

“And there’s a chance that if it’s on the combustion engine side of it, that somebody comes up with a dominant combustion engine, that will last through the length of the formula, because the way the regulations are written it’s quite difficult for people who are behind to catch up. If it’s on the electrical side, then there’s much more ability to catch up if you’re behind.”

As for how much chassis superiority and strong aerodynamics might be able to compensate for a weak engine, Newey said it’s too early for even his expertise to be able to calculate.

“Because I’ve been out of Formula 1, really, since the end of April, then I have little detailed knowledge of the new regulations,” he said, as he’s served several months of gardening leave from Red Bull’s Formula 1 operations since announcing his departure in May 2024. He will start work with Aston Martin on March 3rd.

“Of course, the power unit side of the regulations has been out for some time but in terms of the chassis side of it and the aerodynamics and the vehicle dynamics, then I don’t have much knowledge. So that will be a rapid learning curve when I do start.”

With Newey leaving Red Bull behind after almost 20 years with the Milton Keynes-based squad, the long-time chief technical officer said, 12 months ago, he wouldn’t have imagined his career change.

“If you’d said to me 12 months ago, would I be leaving Red Bull and then now ultimately starting again, I would have said, ‘No, you’re crazy’.

“But, for various reasons, I felt I wouldn’t be true to myself if I stayed at Red Bull. So the first difficult decision was exactly that. Do I stay at Red Bull or not?

“I obviously came to the conclusion that, being honest with myself, I couldn’t. And then having made that decision, it was then what to do next.”

