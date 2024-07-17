The chances of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari have reportedly ‘receded significantly’, his salary demands one of two apparent issues.

The future of Adrian Newey has been a popular topic for debate since his Red Bull departure was announced, the Formula 1 design guru set to become a free agent after the first quarter of 2025, with the remainder of his Red Bull association to be spent seeing through the Red Bull RB17 hypercar project.

Ferrari reportedly ‘baulk’ at Adrian Newey salary demands

Newey has not closed the door on embarking on a fresh Formula 1 project, which has seen him linked with various teams across the paddock, including Ferrari, Aston Martin and former employer McLaren.

But, while Ferrari initially appeared the favourite to sign Newey, having tried unsuccessfully to lure him to Maranello three times before, the deal is seemingly at risk of the collapse.

The BBC’s Formula 1 correspondent Andrew Benson, while writing in a fan Q&A, claimed that the chances of Newey joining Ferrari have “receded significantly”, both due to salary demands and fears over the amount of power he would hold within the team.

“As for design chief Newey’s future following his decision to leave Red Bull, the word is that the chances of him moving to Ferrari have receded significantly,” Benson wrote.

“Sources close to Ferrari have told BBC Sport that chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna has baulked at the level of salary Newey commands and that there is a concern he would have too much power and could override the system inside the company.”

However, it seems that does not leave Newey out of options, as Benson claims the 65-year-old is “actively engaged” in Aston Martin talks, making them “his most likely destination”.

“Senior sources in the sport say that Newey is actively engaged with Aston Martin at the moment, and that this is looking his most likely destination,” Benson continued. “McLaren remain another possibility.

“Newey, meanwhile, is said not to have made up his mind where to go.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Aston Martin has emerged as a leading contender to sign Newey, who it is understood made a recent secret visit to Aston Martin’s new Silverstone factory.

While the BBC reports that Newey remains undecided, a source indicated to PlanetF1.com that a contract may already have been agreed between Newey and Aston Martin.

PlanetF1.com reached out to Aston Martin with a request for clarification, a spokesperson responding: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

