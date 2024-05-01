BREAKING: Adrian Newey’s huge split from Red Bull confirmed after 19 years

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull after almost two decades working for the Milton Keynes-based team, it has been confirmed.

The 65-year-old designer, currently Red Bull’s chief technical officer and the architect of much of their successful title-winning machinery, will leave Red Bull in 2025 at which point he will have spent 19 years with the Milton Keynes team.

Confirmed: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

Rumours of Newey’s departure had been growing the past few days with German media first reporting the long-time designer was choosing to walk away from a team he has helped create six Constructors’ Championship title-winning cars.

That news has now been confirmed by Red Bull ahead of the Miami Grand Prix who said the 65-year-old will leave during the first quarter of the 2025 season.

Red Bull have also stated that Newey will attend specific races this season whilst also working on the RB17, Red Bull’s hypercar set to be unveiled at Goodwood in July.

Newey said: “Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula 1, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

“However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work.

“It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.

“On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian [Horner], who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Adrian Newey exit: Why Red Bull legend’s imminent departure is ‘a good thing’ for F1

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

Horner, team principal and CEO, said: “All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

“His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.

“More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer.

“Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and [the] RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”

Read next: Exclusive update: Andretti’s talks with F1 since brutal rejection letter issued