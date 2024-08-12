Adrian Newey’s sensational switch to Aston Martin has been “finalised” with the F1 design guru set to earn $100million over three years.

That is the claim of former Red Bull F1 driver Robert Doornbos, who says Newey will be granted “major input in technical decisions” at Aston Martin after Ferrari balked at the 65-year-old’s demands.

‘Adrian Newey completes move to Aston Martin’

Newey announced on May 1 that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025, having masterminded the team’s success with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen since joining the Milton Keynes-based team back in 2006.

The terms of Newey’s exit – negotiated by his manager, the former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan – will allow him to start work with a new team in 2025, with the F1 designer sidestepping the period of gardening leave commonplace in many F1 staff contracts.

That will allow Newey to play an influential role in the design of his new employers’ 2026 car, potentially giving the team a major advantage ahead of F1’s major regulation changes for that season.

Adrian Newey: An F1 icon

Ferrari had long been regarded as the favourites to sign Newey, but persistent rumours over recent months have indicated that Aston Martin had emerged as the most likely destination for the most decorated individual in F1 history with more than 200 race wins, as well as 12 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ titles, to his name.

After reports from Italy last week claimed that Newey had decided on a move to Aston Martin, Doornbos took to his LinkedIn page on Monday to claim the deal has now been “finalised.”

According to Doornbos, Newey will double his salary at Aston Martin, who have agreed to a three-year deal worth $100million. An announcement is expected to be made next month.

Doornbos wrote: “Newey was Aston Martin’s top priority and the deal is now finalised.

“Set to earn $100 million over three years, twice his Red Bull salary, Newey will have major input in technical decisions.

“Aston Martin, with its state-of-the-art factory completed last year, likely attracted him with its advanced technology, including a new wind tunnel.

“The official announcement is expected in September.”

Doornbos, who made 11 grand prix starts for Red Bull across 2005/06, also shed light on how Newey’s talks with Ferrari broke down, with team principal Fred Vasseur unwilling to meet Newey’s demands in terms of both salary and control.

He added: “Newey’s demands were high.

“He sought a salary double what he earned at Red Bull and greater control over technical staff. This proved too much for Ferrari’s team boss, Frederic Vasseur, and the negotiations ultimately fell through.”

If confirmed, Newey’s move to Aston Martin will see him join a star-studded technical operation at Silverstone, with owner Lawrence Stroll determined to see the team emerge as a leading F1 force.

Last month, Aston Martin announced the appointments of former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell and ex-Ferrari tech boss Enrico Cardile.

Those big-name hires came after Aston Martin confirmed a works partnership deal with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine partners, from the F1 2026 season.

