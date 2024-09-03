Adrian Newey is poised to complete his move from Red Bull to Aston Martin this week, PlanetF1.com understands, with the F1 design legend expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

The news comes after Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan confirmed that an arrangement with Red Bull has delayed an announcement on his client’s future.

Adrian Newey expected to sign Aston Martin contract this week

Aston Martin have been heavily linked with a move for Newey since the legendary designer announced in May that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025, having masterminded the team’s astronomical success with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

The 65-year-old stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history, having secured more than 200 race wins as well as 12 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ World Championships for the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and Williams.

Having reportedly been treated to a secret tour of the team’s new state-of-the-art factory this summer, widespread rumours last month claimed Newey has decided to join Aston Martin on a three-year deal worth $100million.

Aston Martin and Adrian Newey: A winning partnership?

Under the terms of his Red Bull exit, negotiated by former F1 team owner Jordan, Newey will be permitted to start work with his new team in 2025 – crucially sidestepping the period of gardening leave commonplace in Formula 1 staff contracts – to play an influential role in car design ahead of the major F1 2026 rule changes.

Rumours over recent months have indicated that Newey has been prevented from announcing his next move until September under the conditions of his Red Bull departure.

Jordan appeared to confirm the claims during an appearance om the Formula For Success podcast last month, revealing an “agreement” is in place with Red Bull over the “releasing of any future ideas that we may be doing.”

He stressed that the arrangement “will be adhered to and respected 100 per cent.”

With last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix marking the start of September, efforts to finalise Newey’s move to Aston Martin are likely to step up this week.

Appearing on Sky F1‘s coverage at Monza, commentator David Croft also teased that Newey’s future is likely to be resolved in the coming days.

He said: “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at Aston Martin, not just with the new campus but with new staff coming in as well.

“I think we might hear something about Adrian Newey’s future [this] week. He’s been linked heavily with Aston Martin.”

The signing of Newey would represent a major coup for Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, who has made no secret of his ambition to turn the former Jordan Grand Prix and Force India outfit into a title-winning force.

Newey’s arrival will follow the hires of Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile and former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell, with Aston Martin set to commence a works partnership Honda, the current engine suppliers of Red Bull, in F1 2026.

Croft believes Mr Stroll deserves credit for “putting his money where his mouth is” in his efforts to build Aston Martin into a leading team.

He added: “Give Lawrence Stroll his due.

“He has said from the outset: ‘I’m going to take this team, I’m going to turn them into a championship contender and we will win championships eventually.’

“He has very much put his money where his mouth is over the last few years.

“And [celebrity F1 fan and Newey’s former schoomate] Jeremy Clarkson says Adrian Newey is househunting in Oxfordshire, so who knows what might happen [this] week?”

