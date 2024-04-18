Rumours that Adrian Newey was on the verge of a move to Ferrari went into overdrive on Tuesday when it emerged that the F1 design legend had recently been spotted at Bologna airport.

The claims, reported by German publication Auto Motor und Sport, came as rumours swirled that Newey had received an offer from Ferrari – as well as Aston Martin – amid the current off-track uncertainty inside Red Bull.

Adrian Newey Ferrari land sighting clarified

However, the real reason for Newey’s appearance in Bologna has emerged – and is likely to come as a disappointment to those hoping for a Ferrari dream team comprising Newey and Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

According to Italian outlet FormulaPassion, Newey was in Italy to participate in a race event at Mugello.

As well as designing title-winning F1 cars for the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and Williams, Newey is a passionate racer and his own right and memorably competed in the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race – behind the wheel of a Ferrari – in 2007.

Newey’s stopover in Bologna was actually a detour before the 65-year-old enjoyed a day at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit on March 25 in a free race event for cars organised KR Motorsports.

Newey’s appearance at the event was confirmed by driver Thomas Biagi, who filmed Newey recording a good-luck message.

At one stage during the clip, Biagi is heard quipping: “Let’s hope that one day Mr Newey arrives at Ferrari!”

Despite being under contract at Red Bull, Newey’s future – along with that of lead driver Max Verstappen – has been plunged into doubt over recent weeks amid rising inter-team tensions.

The original report by AMuS described a state of “two worlds” at Red Bull, with the team’s on-track success masking a “tug of war over the reorginisation of the company behind the scenes” following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022.

While team principal Christian Horner “sees himself as the new general” and, with the support of Red Bull’s Thai majority owners, is keen to “marginalise” the Austrian elements of the company “as much as possible”, Newey and Verstappen are among “quite a few in the team worried that the revolt could shake the empire.”

Newey is said to “hate nothing more than internal politics” in a team, with reports last month claiming Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll had presented a lucrative offer to design great during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Newey has been frequently linked with a move to Ferrari over the course of his illustrious career, coming closest to joining the Scuderia back in 2014.

