Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull is set to be confirmed, with an announcement likely to arrive ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Reports last week claimed Newey had signalled his intention to leave Red Bull, having masterminded the team’s enormous F1 success since arriving from McLaren in 2006.

Red Bull statement on Adrian Newey reportedly imminent

Multiple reports on Tuesday have suggested Newey has formally submitted his resignation after talks with the team.

Newey is said to be likely to remain in his role as chief technical officer until the start of 2025 at the latest, with the 65-year-old reportedly explaining his reasons for his decision in an internal letter.

The breakdown of his relationship with team principal Christian Horner is reported by Autosport to be a “decisive factor” in Newey’s decision to walk away.

The expected departure of Newey comes after the team have been engulfed in a variety of off-track sagas at the start of the F1 2024 season, despite opening the new campaign with four victories in five races.

An investigation into the conduct of Horner, triggered by the complaint of a female Red Bull employee, was dismissed in February, with the complainant later suspended by Red Bull.

After reigning World Champion Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen’s father Jos publicly called for Horner to step down from his position, accusing the long-serving team boss of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

The off-track dramas come against the backdrop of an internal power struggle within the team since the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022.

The first reports of Newey’s exit came after rumours that the 65-year-old has received contract offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari, with both teams keen to capitalise on the uncertainty at Red Bull.

Lawrence Stroll, the ambitious owner of Aston Martin, reportedly presented a lucrative offer to Newey at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last month.

Meanwhile, a move to Ferrari would see Newey form an F1 superteam with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who announced in February that he will join the Scuderia on a multi-year contract from 2025.

It remains to be seen whether more teams – including former employers McLaren and Mercedes, stuck on just a single race win since F1’s ground effect regulations were introduced in 2022 – will join the race to sign Newey or whether the veteran designer intends to retire.

Speaking in December 2023, Newey claimed it would be like “walking out on your family” if he were to leave Red Bull at this stage of his career, revealing he had “come close” to joining Ferrari on three separate occasions over the course of his illustrious career.

He told the Formula For Success podcast: “Ferrari is this magic brand that, in all honesty, probably everybody in motor racing is always fascinated by and tempted to join if they’re offered the opportunity.

“I’ve been approached – and come close – three times now. One of those was in IndyCars way back.

“It’s an amazing brand. It has all this mystique about it. It’s effectively the Italian national team, with all the pros and cons that come with that.

“The cons are that if you don’t do a great job, you are absolutely berated and torn apart. Of course, if you do a good job, then you’re a national hero. So that brings all its own pressures.

“But I have to try to take the passion side out of it and approach it from an engineering side.

“The teams I’ve worked for, I’ve hugely enjoyed and of course Red Bull because that’s a team I’ve been at, more or less, from the start.

“It’s a team that I’ve been very centrally involved in developing the engineering side of the team, so it’s a team I kind of feel comfortable with. We all know how we work.

“I suppose to change now – I’m not saying I would never, ever change because you should never say that – but it would be like walking out on your family, because that’s what it’s become.”

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history with more than 200 race wins, 13 Drivers’ and 12 Constructors’ World Championships to his name.

