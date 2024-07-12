Four-time World Champion, Alain Prost, believes penalties in Formula 1 should be handed out based on “facts” rather than “reputation”, after Max Verstappen was punished for his part in colliding with Lando Norris in Austria.

While the former McLaren and Williams driver agreed with the stewards’ verdict that Verstappen was “mainly responsible” for the contact between the two leading drivers at the Red Bull Ring, he also believes the punishments handed out should not make him pay for his “tough image” on track.

Alain Prost: Max Verstappen should not ‘pay the price for his tough image’ on track

Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty for being found predominantly to blame for causing a collision with Norris in the closing stages in Austria, after the pair both received punctures when making contact up at Turn 3 while fighting for the lead.

As for Prost, he agreed it was a “complex” incident between the two leading drivers in the World Championship, but looking more broadly, he does not believe Verstappen will change his driving.

Moreover, he does not believe penalties should be handed this way based on what has happened before on track, but rather by taking each incident on its own merits.

“It is difficult for the stewards to judge incidents, even now that they have much more information at their disposal than we as spectators,” Prost said to French publication L’Equipe.

“We have to make do with what we see on television. If you want to make a judgement, you should always put yourself in the position of both drivers and not look at the name.

The latest exclusive interviews from PlanetF1.com

🎤 Yuki Tsunoda interview: Four burning questions including VCARB’s future

🎤 The Hunt/Lauda friendship example Max Verstappen and Lando Norris need to emulate

“Forget about a driver’s image and try to be as objective as possible, however difficult that may be.

“I don’t think there was an aggressor and a victim. The crash was complex. I do agree with the verdict that Max was mainly responsible. He was penalised, although I think it was mainly an unfortunate racing incident.

“The regulations have become incredibly precise. Penalties should not be handed out based on reputation, but on facts.

“It is not special that you try to close the gap on the left when the next corner goes to the right. That’s how you prevent someone from overtaking you, and it’s been happening for as long as racing has existed.

“Yes, Max is a very hard racer. That’s in his DNA and isn’t going to change. However, it also makes him so strong and he shouldn’t pay the price for his tough image.

“Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher had the same reputation as aggressive drivers.”

Read next: F1 unveil six hosts of sprint races for 2025 with iconic circuit added