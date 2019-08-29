Alexander Albon concedes Red Bull promotion a bit 'early'

Alexander Albon has vowed to give his all when he takes to the Spa circuit in the RB15 but admits his Red Bull promotion may have come a bit early.

Just 12 races into his Formula 1 career, Albon was told that he is stepping to Red Bull for the remainder of the 2019 F1 season.

The 23-year-old, who has a best result of P6 achieved at the chaotic German GP, will take on Max Verstappen, arguably one of the best drivers on today’s grid.

“You have to go into it as confident as you can,” Albon told RaceFans.net.

“I know how I am, I’ve only done six months in a Formula 1 car, so there is definitely room for improvement.

“When I look back at how I was in Melbourne and how I am now I definitely improved as a driver.

“So I know that kind of progress is only going to continue.

“Of course jumping into a car this early I do feel like in a way you wish it had happened a bit later.

“But I’m still very excited and I can’t wait to get started.”

Albon’s Red Bull promotion came at the expense of Pierre Gasly, who was dropped after managing just a third of Verstappen’s points in the first 12 races of this season.

Although harshly criticised in the media, Red Bull backed the Frenchman until suddenly they didn’t.

Albon says he’s not letting Gasly’s situation play on his mind.

“I wasn’t looking too much at Pierre in that sense, I was just focusing on myself.

“Of course I think Max is on top of his game right now so it will never be easy.

“With Pierre I wasn’t really involved in all of that I didn’t really look too much on where he was struggling but that’s just still kind of trying to do my own thing and trying to get on top of the car.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.