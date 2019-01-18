New Toro Rosso recruit Alexander Albon has revealed what his first major challenge will be in Formula 1 this upcoming season.

Albon is one of three rookies who have made the step up from F2 to join the 2019 grid, with the 22-year-old British-Thai racer replacing Brendon Hartley at Toro Rosso.

But Albon has some catching up to do having never driven a Formula 1 car before, unlike his fellow rookies George Russell and Lando Norris.

“I think mainly it’s to get up to speed immediately,” Albon told Dutch publication Formule 1 to reveal his biggest challenge in 2019.

“I have four days of testing in Barcelona and I’ve never driven a Formula 1 car before.

“There won’t be a lot of time before Melbourne and these cars are of course very different to Formula 2 and a lot faster.

“So it’s mainly a question of getting faster, getting to know the car and how to drive it.”

Albon has also given an insight into the preparations going into the 2019 season.

“I’ve just had a few neck, cardio and blood tests and some scans,” he added.

“Of course I am trying to prepare my neck as much as possible.

“It’s going to be demanding, so that’s where the focus is right now. I have my trainer with me and I’ll try to be in top shape for Melbourne.”

