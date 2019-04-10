Alexander Albon is trying to keep the pressure at bay by taking a “don’t care” attitude to Formula 1.

The rookie scored the first points of his Formula 1 career at the Bahrain Grand Prix, building upon a P14 finish in the season opener in Australia.

And Albon has been learning from a few Formula 1 life lessons from his boss, Franz Tost.

“It’s easy in this world, especially in F1, to feel under pressure all the time,” said Albon.

“I’m here to enjoy it really, I love the sport.

“It’s not taking a step back to it all, but it’s enjoying it really.

“Franz always tells me ‘don’t care’, that’s his motto ‘just don’t care’. Just do your thing. I do take it onboard because it definitely is a thing in Formula 1.”

Want to see how @alex_albon stays fit and sharp between F1 races? 👇 📺 https://t.co/kY6IVqd3lx pic.twitter.com/qubADBzL63 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) April 10, 2019

Albon got an unfriendly welcome to Formula 1 when spinning out in his first practice session and is aware of the media attention that followed.

“Melbourne wasn’t the greatest start after the spin in FP1, it was a bit different to what I’m used to,” he added.

“I have a spin and I didn’t think about it much but then you have the media saying ‘tricky day’.”

Continuing to discuss his debut, he added: “I didn’t think I was that bad. You kind of have to trust in yourself and your job.

“Those are the external things you have to let go a little bit.

“Even FP1, it was a tricky start but I was quite happy with how I turned it around a little bit and got quicker and quicker through the weekend.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.