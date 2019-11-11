Alexander Albon favourite to keep his 'bum' in Red Bull seat

Yet to name Max Verstappen’s 2020 team-mate, Christian Horner has reiterated that it is Alexander Albon’s to “lose”.

Albon stepped up to Red Bull at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, replacing the beleaguered Pierre Gasly.

The Thai driver immediately impressed.

With very few mistakes to his name, Albon has bagged seven successive top six results with Red Bull including a career best P4 at the Japanese GP.

And although he has yet to reach the podium, he has out-scored Verstappen in their brief time together.

As such Horner sees no reason why Albon cannot carry on next season.

“It’s his seat to lose really,” the Red Bull team boss told Sky Sports F1.

“He’s got his bum in it at the moment and he’s doing a good job.

“We’ve still got time until the end of the year.

“All the drivers are under contract for next year so we don’t need to rush – but everybody has been impressed with the work he’s doing so far.”

