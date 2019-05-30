Bagging their first double points-haul of this season, Alexander Albon feels Toro Rosso finally achieved the points they “deserved” in Monaco.

Albon and Daniil Kvyat both finished Sunday’s 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix inside the points.

While Kvyat was P7, Toro Rosso’s best result of this season, Albon brought his STR14 home in eighth place.

“Top 10 for us, that’s pretty much all we can ask for,” he told Autosport.

“I think this is the first weekend where we’ve come away with the points we deserve as a team.

“As a team effort from the beginning of the weekend to the end we did everything we were supposed to, and it went very well.

“I’m really happy with the job we did, so onwards to Canada.”

Albon qualified P10 on Saturday, two places behind Kvyat, but reckons he could have been started further up the grid.

“The weekend started off well, and then I just lost the rhythm a bit in qualifying,” he added.

“I found it just felt different out there, with that day in between.

“It just took a while – maybe [because of] inexperience – to adapt my driving to the track.

“It’s a shame, because I think on Sunday the pace looked pretty strong.

“I know the team were saying take it easy out there, because I do like to push the edge a bit!

“Obviously there was a lot of tyre management involved, and the team did a great job with the strategy.”

