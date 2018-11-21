Alex Albon focused on F2 title amidst F1 talks

Alexander Albon says he’s not letting talk of a 2019 F1 drive distracting from the goal of beating George Russell to this year’s Formula 2 title.

Albon heads into the final race of this season 37 points behind Russell with 48 still in play.

But while his title rival has his future decided, he’s off to Williams next season and will even play a part in F1’s final FIA press conferences, Albon doesn’t know where he will be next season.

He had signed a deal to race for the Nissan e.dams Formula E team in 2019 only for Toro Rosso to coming knock.

According to reports, negotiations between the three parties continue.

Albon is determined not to let it distract him.

“I’m focusing on the job in F2 this weekend,” he told Autosport. “We do our job, we do the best we can do.

“I won’t let anything distract me from that, I don’t pay too much attention to what’s happening outside of my job.

“I think we can be quick in Abu Dhabi with our package. We’ll keep our heads down and see how we do.

“George is quite far away so it will be difficult. But as you’ve seen this year, one DNF in race one and its game on.

“If we do the best job we can, that puts the pressure on George then.

“We’re hoping for a slip-up, that’s how we have to see it, and I think our race pace is getting better and better.

“We’ve been strong in the races recently and I’m excited for the weekend.”

