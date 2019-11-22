Alexander Albon says his late-race crash with Lewis Hamilton was “one of those things”, insisting he’s not angry with the Mercedes driver.

Albon was running second behind a late Safety Car in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, on course for his maiden F1 podium.

It came to naught when Hamilton tried to overtake him and instead hit him.

The Red Bull driver spun as a result of a contact and finished the race down in 13th place.

“Of course he didn’t mean to do it; I’m not angry at Lewis,” Albon told Racer. “It’s one of those things.

“Of course I wanted the podium and I felt like we deserved it, but that’s it, really. I’m a bit upset but it’s racing and we’ll focus on Abu Dhabi.

“To be honest, I thought if he wasn’t going to overtake me there then he overtake me into Turn 1. He had the pace.

“I think he wanted to get past me quickly to get to Max (Verstappen) before the end of the race, which I understand of course; but we lost out there.”

A first podium was in sight for Alex Albon, until this 😱 Lewis Hamilton received a post-race penalty, dropping him from third to seventh#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/s3tkcHVL7C — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2019

Albon revealed he deliberately braked late to try put Hamilton off attacking but the Brit tried a move anyway.

“I obviously saw there was a gap out of Turn 9 and thought that was enough not to worry into Turn 10,” explained the Thai driver.

“I knew he had a bit more grip so I went in a little bit hotter just to make sure he didn’t have any ideas, and it was just one of those things.

“Once you commit, you can’t really see at that spot where I was, so I was like ‘Has he gone in? Has he not?’’ and he did so…

“It was a good race. It was alright.”

