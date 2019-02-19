Alexander Albon has been absolved of all blame after he spun out on the first official lap of his Formula 1 career.

Albon followed in the footsteps of Kimi Raikkonen on Monday by beaching his car in the gravel trap, just four corners into his morning session.

That prompted the red flags to make an early appearance whilst the recovery operation commenced.

Whilst the incident may have left Albon a little red faced, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost has explained what actually caused the crash.

“It was a steering issue,” Tost explained to F1TV.

“We changed something from yesterday to today but it didn’t work out as we expected and therefore we changed once more to yesterday’s version.”

Time to break for lunch. @alex_albon has racked up 61 laps in the morning session! 💪 pic.twitter.com/eaGnjf5vfb — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 19, 2019

The spin-off did not interrupt Albon’s running for too long, as the rookie had racked up 61 laps by the lunchtime break at the Circuit de Catalunya.

And Tost said the second day of testing was all about Albon getting some much-needed experience.

“There are not so many test topics today as yesterday with Daniil [Kvyat],” he added.

“We can’t test so many different specifications on the car, for him it’s important to drive to get experience, to learn the car to get familiar with the car.

“Next week is then another story. We will also test different set-ups with him next week. This week is more for him to do as many laps to get experience.”

